HomeSportsIndia Make History, Clinch World Cup Title Before Year Ends

India Make History, Clinch World Cup Title Before Year Ends

This was India’s first-ever appearance in a Squash World Cup final, a significant leap forward after falling short at the semi-final stage in 2023.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India scripted a memorable chapter in its sporting history by winning Squash World Cup 2025, becoming the first Asian nation to lift the prestigious title.

The landmark achievement came before the end of the year as India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

What made the triumph even more special was India’s flawless run in the tournament. Competing in a mixed-team format, the Indian squad remained unbeaten throughout, reflecting their consistency, composure, and tactical brilliance.

Commanding Run to Title

Seeded second, India began their campaign in dominant fashion during the group stage, registering convincing 4-0 wins over Switzerland and Brazil.

The momentum continued in the knockout rounds as India brushed aside South Africa in the quarter-finals. The biggest test came in semi-finals against two-time champions Egypt, where India produced a stunning performance to win 3-0 and book a place in the final.

Clinical Display in Final

India carried their confidence into the title clash. Veteran Joshna Chinappa set the tone with a 3-1 win over Lee Ka Yi, giving India an early advantage.

Abhay Singh, an Asian Games medalist, followed it up with a commanding 3-0 victory against Alex Lau. The title was sealed by 17-year-old Anahat Singh, who showed remarkable composure to defeat world No. 31 Tomato Ho 3-0, making Velavan Senthilkumar’s appearance unnecessary.

Historic Moment for Indian Squash

The tournament featured 12 teams, including traditional powerhouses such as Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, and South Africa. Since its inception in 1996, the Squash World Cup has largely been dominated by Australia, England, and Egypt.

India’s triumph not only breaks that trend but also marks a major boost for the sport ahead of its Olympic debut, underlining the nation’s growing presence on the global squash stage.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Squash World Cup 2025 Squash World Cup India Win Squash World Cup
