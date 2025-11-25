Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has been officially put on hold, with the Muchhal family confirming the decision through a statement issued by Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal. Sharing the update on Instagram, she wrote: “Due to Smriti’s dad health Smriti and Palaash’s wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time.” The announcement came after consecutive health emergencies involving Smriti’s father and Palash, who was treated in Sangli before being shifted to SVR Hospital in Mumbai. Palak also visited her brother in hospital.

Muchhal Family Issues Statement

In her statement, Palak asked fans and the public to allow both families space as they deal with the situation, stressing that this is a “sensitive time” for everyone involved. Her visit to Palash in hospital further confirmed that the groom is currently recovering from a viral infection and increased acidity after days of continuous travel for concerts and wedding preparations.

Wedding Put On Hold

The postponement comes after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day with heart attack-like symptoms, leading to the ceremony being halted. Palash’s subsequent illness required immediate medical attention in Sangli, before he was moved to SVR Hospital in Mumbai for further monitoring.