Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsSmriti-Palash Wedding Postponed: Muchhal Family Issues Statement

Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponed: Muchhal Family Issues Statement

In her statement, Palak asked fans and the public to allow both families space as they deal with the situation, stressing that this is a “sensitive time” for everyone involved.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has been officially put on hold, with the Muchhal family confirming the decision through a statement issued by Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal. Sharing the update on Instagram, she wrote: “Due to Smriti’s dad health Smriti and Palaash’s wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time.” The announcement came after consecutive health emergencies involving Smriti’s father and Palash, who was treated in Sangli before being shifted to SVR Hospital in Mumbai. Palak also visited her brother in hospital.

Muchhal Family Issues Statement

In her statement, Palak asked fans and the public to allow both families space as they deal with the situation, stressing that this is a “sensitive time” for everyone involved. Her visit to Palash in hospital further confirmed that the groom is currently recovering from a viral infection and increased acidity after days of continuous travel for concerts and wedding preparations.

Wedding Put On Hold

The postponement comes after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day with heart attack-like symptoms, leading to the ceremony being halted. Palash’s subsequent illness required immediate medical attention in Sangli, before he was moved to SVR Hospital in Mumbai for further monitoring.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti-Palash Wedding
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget