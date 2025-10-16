PKL Points Table 2025: Bengal Warriors End Telugu Titans' Winning Streak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is heating up, with several teams jostling for playoff spots. In an intense contest at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Bengal Warriors halted Telugu Titans’ five-match winning run with a 7-5 victory in a tiebreaker during the 85th match of PKL Season 12.

This win marks Bengal Warriors’ fifth victory in 14 matches, though the team continues to hold 11th place with 12 points. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, faced their sixth defeat of the season, remaining at third position on the points table despite the setback.

Puneri Paltan lead PKL Points Table chart with 13 wins from 16 matches, accumulating 108 points and a net raid rate of 26.

Dabang Delhi follow closely, winning 12 of their 15 matches and securing 77 points with a net raid rate of 24. Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls have both won 8 out of 14 matches, with points tally at 49 and 29, respectively, each maintaining a net raid rate of 16.

U Mumba have a balanced record of 7 wins and 7 losses from 14 matches, with 3 points and a net raid rate of 14. Haryana Steelers also have 7 wins and 7 losses, but a negative net raid rate of -16, earning 14 points so far.

With the season underway, the race for the playoffs remains competitive, promising exciting matches in the coming weeks.

Pro Kabaddi League points table as of October 16

1. Puneri Paltan – Played: 16 | Won: 13 | Lost: 3 | Draw: 0 | Points: 108 | NRR: 26

2. Dabang Delhi – Played: 15 | Won: 12 | Lost: 3 | Draw: 0 | Points: 77 | NRR: 24

3. Telugu Titans – Played: 14 | Won: 8 | Lost: 6 | Draw: 0 | Points: 49 | NRR: 16

4. Bengaluru Bulls – Played: 14 | Won: 8 | Lost: 6 | Draw: 0 | Points: 29 | NRR: 16

5. U Mumba – Played: 14 | Won: 7 | Lost: 7 | Draw: 0 | Points: 3 | NRR: 14

6. Haryana Steelers – Played: 14 | Won: 7 | Lost: 7 | Draw: 0 | Points: -16 | NRR: 14

