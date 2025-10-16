Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Trade Buzz: KKR Reportedly Eye KL Rahul, Sanju Samson On DC's Radar

Indian stars KL Rahul and Sanju Samson could be on the move ahead of IPL 2026 season, with multiple franchises expressing strong interest.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season may still be months away, but the trade market is already heating up with major names in the mix.

According to a Times of India report, Indian stars KL Rahul and Sanju Samson could be on the move ahead of the new season, with multiple franchises expressing strong interest.

KKR Keen on KL Rahul

After a successful stint with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, KL Rahul could be set for another big switch.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, are reportedly exploring a high-profile trade to bring the wicketkeeper-batter into their setup.

KL Rahul, who stepped down from captaincy last season to focus on his batting, was one of Delhi’s standout performers - scoring 539 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 53.9. KKR see Rahul as the ideal addition to strengthen their top order while also filling the wicketkeeping role.

Sanju Samson Wants a New Challenge

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, a long-time mainstay of Rajasthan Royals (RR), is reportedly seeking a fresh start.

As per reports, Samson has requested RR to release him, paving the way for a potential trade. Delhi Capitals are believed to be in advanced talks with Rajasthan for a possible deal to secure Samson’s services.

While Delhi are eager to bring Samson onboard, the player exchange details are yet to be finalized. If the deal materializes, fans could see both KL Rahul and Sanju Samson donning new jerseys when IPL 2026 begins - marking one of the most eventful trade windows in recent years.

When will IPL 2026 Auction take place?

The mini auction for the upcoming season (IPL 2026) is reported to be scheduled in December 2025, likely in India, with tentative dates between December 13 and 15.

The retention deadline is expected on November 15, after which it will be confirmed which players remain with their franchises and who enters the auction pool. Speculation is already rife around prominent players such as Sanju Samson and Venkatesh Iyer.

CSK and RR Set for Big Changes

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are expected to release the highest number of players ahead of the auction.

CSK, who finished last in IPL 2025, is planning significant restructuring following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, aiming to rebuild a competitive side.

Rajasthan Royals, who finished second-lowest last season, may also release some high-value players.

The mini auction promises to be one of the most intriguing windows in IPL history, with franchises looking to reshape squads and strengthen their chances for IPL 2026 glory.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON KOlkata Knight Riders IPL Trade News IPL 2026 Trade News
