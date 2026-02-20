Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Manu's Masterclass: Stunning 64 Propels Gandas Into Title Contention

Manu's Masterclass: Stunning 64 Propels Gandas Into Title Contention

Halfway leader Shaurya Bhattacharya struggled to maintain his momentum, carding a 3-over 73

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

A thrilling third round at the Tollygunge Club saw former Order of Merit champion Manu Gandas surge into a joint lead at the ₹1.5 crore DP World Players Championship.

Gandas delivered a spectacular 6-under 64, erasing a nine-shot overnight deficit. His round was highlighted by a 17-foot eagle on the 10th hole and a clutch chip-in on the 14th, bringing his total to 11-under 199.

Meanwhile, halfway leader Shaurya Bhattacharya struggled to maintain his momentum, carding a 3-over 73. Despite a challenging day marked by five bogeys, Bhattacharya remains in the hunt, tied with Gandas heading into the final round.

T1 - Manu Gandas - 66-69-64 - Total: 199 (-11)

T1 - Shaurya Bhattacharya - 64-62-73 - Total: 199 (-11)

T3 - Om Prakash Chouhan - 69-67-64 - Total: 200 (-10)

T3 - Akshay Sharma - 69-67-64 - Total: 200 (-10)

T3 - Sanjeev Kumar - 68-65-67 - Total: 200 (-10)

Player Quotes

Manu Gandas: "My striking off the tees and approach shots were the standout today. I have great memories of winning here in 2024 and will draw inspiration from that for the final round."

Shaurya Bhattacharya: "My decision-making and club selection were off today. I need to reset and try to find the consistency I had in the first two rounds."

ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Golf DP World Players Championship Manu Gandas
