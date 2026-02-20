Manu's Masterclass: Stunning 64 Propels Gandas Into Title Contention

A thrilling third round at the Tollygunge Club saw former Order of Merit champion Manu Gandas surge into a joint lead at the ₹1.5 crore DP World Players Championship.

Gandas delivered a spectacular 6-under 64, erasing a nine-shot overnight deficit. His round was highlighted by a 17-foot eagle on the 10th hole and a clutch chip-in on the 14th, bringing his total to 11-under 199.

Meanwhile, halfway leader Shaurya Bhattacharya struggled to maintain his momentum, carding a 3-over 73. Despite a challenging day marked by five bogeys, Bhattacharya remains in the hunt, tied with Gandas heading into the final round.

T1 - Manu Gandas - 66-69-64 - Total: 199 (-11)

T1 - Shaurya Bhattacharya - 64-62-73 - Total: 199 (-11)

T3 - Om Prakash Chouhan - 69-67-64 - Total: 200 (-10)

T3 - Akshay Sharma - 69-67-64 - Total: 200 (-10)

T3 - Sanjeev Kumar - 68-65-67 - Total: 200 (-10)

Player Quotes

Manu Gandas: "My striking off the tees and approach shots were the standout today. I have great memories of winning here in 2024 and will draw inspiration from that for the final round."

Shaurya Bhattacharya: "My decision-making and club selection were off today. I need to reset and try to find the consistency I had in the first two rounds."