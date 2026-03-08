Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Becomes World's First Cricketer To Have Her Own Barbie Doll

Smriti Mandhana Becomes World's First Cricketer To Have Her Own Barbie Doll

Smriti Mandhana makes history as the first cricketer to get her own Barbie. See how she’s joining Serena Williams in Barbie’s 2026 "Role Model" lineup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricket icon Smriti Mandhana has added a historic "first" to her legendary career, but this time it isn't a century or a trophy. Ahead of International Women’s Day 2026, toy giant Mattel has officially unveiled a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll modeled after the Indian vice-captain, making her the first cricketer in history to receive a Barbie that resembles her. The tribute is part of Barbie’s "Role Model" initiative, designed to break stereotypes and show young girls that the cricket pitch is just as much their domain as any other professional arena.

A Historic First For Cricket

While Barbie has previously honored legends in tennis, soccer, and track, the inclusion of a cricketer marks a massive shift in the brand’s global sports representation. Mandhana’s doll is a nod to her status as a generational talent and her role in the explosive growth of women’s cricket in India and beyond.

Created to celebrate trailblazing women, the doll serves as a symbol for the millions of young girls in the subcontinent who now see cricket as a viable, prestigious career. Mandhana, known for her graceful left-handed stroke play, has been the face of Indian batting for nearly a decade, consistently ranking among the world's best in the ICC standings.

Mandhana Joins an Elite Global Lineup Beyond Cricket

Mandhana isn't just representing India; she is joining an exclusive club of women who have redefined their respective fields. The 2026 "Role Model" collection features some of the most influential names in modern history:

Serena Williams: The undisputed queen of the tennis court.

Chloe Kelly: The English football star who brought the Euros home.

Kellie Gerardi: Renowned astronaut and payload specialist.

Stephanie Gilmore: Seven-time world champion surfer.

Regina Sirvent: Trailblazing professional racing driver.

Inspiring the Next Generation

This collaboration goes beyond simple merchandising. By placing a cricket bat in the hands of a Barbie doll, the initiative challenges long-standing gender norms in sports. Mandhana’s journey, from a young girl in Sangli to a global sporting icon, is now physically represented in a toy that reaches millions of households.

The goal is to ensure that when a young girl looks at this doll, she doesn't just see a toy, but a career path built on confidence, determination, and "elegant" cover drives.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Indian cricketer honored with a Barbie doll?

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian vice-captain and a legendary cricketer, has been honored with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll.

Why was Smriti Mandhana chosen for a Barbie doll?

She was chosen as part of Barbie's 'Role Model' initiative to celebrate trailblazing women and inspire young girls in cricket.

Is Smriti Mandhana the first cricketer to have a Barbie doll?

Yes, Smriti Mandhana is the first cricketer in history to have a Barbie doll modeled after her.

What is the purpose of the Barbie 'Role Model' initiative?

The initiative aims to break stereotypes and show young girls that sports like cricket are a viable and prestigious career path for them.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Serena Williams Smriti Mandhana Barbie Barbie Role Model Mattel Toys
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Smriti Mandhana Becomes World's First Cricketer To Have Her Own Barbie Doll
Smriti Mandhana Becomes World's First Cricketer To Have Her Own Barbie Doll
Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In Ahmedabad And ICC Tournaments
India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In Ahmedabad And ICC Tournaments
Cricket
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: When And Where To Watch Australian GP At The Cheapest Rate In India
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: When And Where To Watch Australian GP At The Cheapest Rate In India
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final Free Live Streaming: Watch India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final Match
IND vs NZ Final Free Live Streaming: Watch India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final Match
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
War Update: Middle East War Escalates as Arab League Calls Emergency Meeting
Breaking News: Uttarakhand Government Completes Four Years in Office
Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Dubai and US Bases as Gulf Tensions Rise
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Attacks Across Gulf Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget