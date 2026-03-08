Smriti Mandhana Becomes World's First Cricketer To Have Her Own Barbie Doll

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian cricket icon Smriti Mandhana has added a historic "first" to her legendary career, but this time it isn't a century or a trophy. Ahead of International Women’s Day 2026, toy giant Mattel has officially unveiled a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll modeled after the Indian vice-captain, making her the first cricketer in history to receive a Barbie that resembles her. The tribute is part of Barbie’s "Role Model" initiative, designed to break stereotypes and show young girls that the cricket pitch is just as much their domain as any other professional arena.

A Historic First For Cricket

While Barbie has previously honored legends in tennis, soccer, and track, the inclusion of a cricketer marks a massive shift in the brand’s global sports representation. Mandhana’s doll is a nod to her status as a generational talent and her role in the explosive growth of women’s cricket in India and beyond.

Created to celebrate trailblazing women, the doll serves as a symbol for the millions of young girls in the subcontinent who now see cricket as a viable, prestigious career. Mandhana, known for her graceful left-handed stroke play, has been the face of Indian batting for nearly a decade, consistently ranking among the world's best in the ICC standings.

Mandhana Joins an Elite Global Lineup Beyond Cricket

Mandhana isn't just representing India; she is joining an exclusive club of women who have redefined their respective fields. The 2026 "Role Model" collection features some of the most influential names in modern history:

Serena Williams: The undisputed queen of the tennis court.

Chloe Kelly: The English football star who brought the Euros home.

Kellie Gerardi: Renowned astronaut and payload specialist.

Stephanie Gilmore: Seven-time world champion surfer.

Regina Sirvent: Trailblazing professional racing driver.

Inspiring the Next Generation

This collaboration goes beyond simple merchandising. By placing a cricket bat in the hands of a Barbie doll, the initiative challenges long-standing gender norms in sports. Mandhana’s journey, from a young girl in Sangli to a global sporting icon, is now physically represented in a toy that reaches millions of households.

The goal is to ensure that when a young girl looks at this doll, she doesn't just see a toy, but a career path built on confidence, determination, and "elegant" cover drives.