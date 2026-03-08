Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IND vs NZ T20 Record(Centuries): India and New Zealand face off today at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup 2026 title, history hangs heavy in the air. While these two sides have produced some of the most competitive cricket in the format's history, scoring a century in this fixture remains one of the rarest feats in the game.

In the 30-match history of India vs. New Zealand T20Is, only four batsmen have ever reached the triple-figure mark. The elite list features three Indians and a lone Kiwi trailblazer.

Colin Munro

The first century in a T20 International between India and New Zealand was scored by New Zealand batsman Colin Munro. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 109 off 58 balls in the match played in Rajkot on November 4, 2017. Munro hit seven fours and seven sixes in his innings. His strike rate was around 188. His aggressive batting made that match quite exciting.

Suryakumar Yadav

India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav also scored a century in a T20 International against New Zealand. He scored an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022. This innings was exceptional. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes, and his strike rate was over 217. This innings is considered one of the best innings in T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. Gill's innings was particularly special, as he displayed a brilliant batting display, including big shots. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes, and had a strike rate of 200.

Ishan Kishan

Recently, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan also joined this elite list. He played a quickfire innings of 103 runs off 43 balls against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026. Kishan hit six fours and 10 sixes in this innings. His strike rate was around 240, reflecting his aggressive batting.

New records could be set again in the finals

Now, when the two teams face off in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, fans will once again be expecting big innings. The Ahmedabad ground is known for high scores, and this will provide the batsmen with the opportunity to set new records.