India playing XI for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: India, after their hard-fought semi-final win over England, stands on the precipice of history. As they prepare for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the narrative in the Indian camp is one of ultimate faith over reactionary changes.

Many experts and fans called for inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh in Playing XI for IND vs NZ T20 WC Final to address recent form slumps, but captain Suryakumar Yadav has signaled a preference for continuity. Despite the pressure of a home final, the management is expected to back the same XI that navigated the high-pressure semi-final.

World No. 1s Under Scrutiny: The debate centers on Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy. Ironically, both enter IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final as the world’s top-ranked T20 batter and bowler, respectively.

The Faith Factor: Abhishek Sharma has struggled with just 89 runs across eight innings, while Varun Chakaravarthy’s "mystery" was expensive in the semi-final. However, Suryakumar reinforced his trust in them during the pre-match presser, famously stating that Chakaravarthy remains the "world’s number one" and is vital to their strategy.

India's Probable Playing XI

The "Men in Blue" are set to stick with their aggressive lineup, banking on their top-ranked stars to deliver when the stakes are highest.

Abhishek Sharma: Looking to find his explosive form on the biggest stage.

Sanju Samson: The man in red-hot form, providing stability at the top.

Ishan Kishan (WK): The aggressive southpaw essential for Powerplay momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav (C): Leading from the front at his preferred No. 4 slot.

Tilak Varma: The versatile middle-order anchor.

Hardik Pandya: The primary all-rounder and big-match finisher.

Shivam Dube: India’s designated spin-hitter for the middle overs.

Axar Patel: The crucial dual-threat with bat and ball.

Varun Chakaravarthy: Backed to rediscover his mystery on the large Ahmedabad surface.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm swing specialist.

Jasprit Bumrah: The bowling spearhead and world’s best death-over enforcer.