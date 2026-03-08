India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In Ahmedabad And ICC Tournaments

India vs New Zealand head to head record in T20 World Cup Final: As the two giants collide in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, the history between India and New Zealand presents a fascinating contrast between overall T20 dominance and a persistent "ICC jinx." While India leads in general head-to-head stats, the Black Caps have historically held the upper hand against India on the world stage.

IND vs NZ head to head record at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

India considers Ahmedabad a stronghold, but their most recent memory at this venue is a Super 8 loss to South Africa earlier this tournament.

India's Overall T20I Record in Ahmedabad: 10 Matches | 7 Wins | 3 Losses (70% win rate).

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head in Ahmedabad: India and New Zealand have faced off only once at Ahmedabad in T20Is (February 2023). In that lone encounter, India posted a massive 234/4 and bundled out New Zealand for just 66 runs. This 168-run win remains India's largest-ever T20I win margin by runs.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head in T20 World Cups

This is where the statistics become a cause for concern for Indian fans. Despite India's global T20 prowess, they have a 0% win rate against New Zealand in T20 World Cup tournament's history.

Total Matches: 3

India Won: 0

New Zealand Won: 3

NZ's all wins against India in T20 World Cups - 2007: NZ won by 10 runs (India’s only loss in their title-winning campaign) | 2016: NZ won by 47 runs (India bundled out for 79 in Nagpur). | 2021: NZ won by 8 wickets (Effectively knocking India out of the tournament).

Overall Record in All ICC Events

When looking at the broader picture (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and WTC), IND-NZ rivalry is one of the most competitive in cricket.

ODI World Cup: Total Matches - 11 | India Wins - 5 | New Zealand Wins - 5 | No Result - 1

T20 World Cup: Total Matches - 3 | India Wins - 0 | New Zealand Wins - 3 | No Result - 0

Champions Trophy: Total Matches - 4 | India Wins - 2 | New Zealand Wins - 2 | No Result - 0

WTC Final (2021): Total Matches - 1 | India Wins - 0 | New Zealand Wins - 1 | No Result - 0

Total ICC Meetings: Total Matches - 19 | India Wins - 7 | New Zealand Wins - 11 | No Result - 1