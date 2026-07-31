India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsLovepreet''s record silver headlines day; Neeraj, two others reach javelin final

Lovepreet''s record silver headlines day; Neeraj, two others reach javelin final

Glasgow, Jul 30 (PTI): Heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh's Commonwealth Games record-breaking silver medal headlined an eventful day for India, while Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and two compatriots advanced to the men's javelin throw final here on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 01:33 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 30 (PTI): Heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh's Commonwealth Games record-breaking silver medal headlined an eventful day for India, while Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and two compatriots advanced to the men's javelin throw final here on Thursday.

National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in triple jump.

Lovepreet shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record with a lift of 176kg before settling for silver in the men's +110kg category after a gripping duel with New Zealand's David Andrew Liti, who snatched gold by just one kilogram with a Games record clean and jerk effort.

India, however, endured disappointment in athletics with Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishing fifth in the men's shot put final, extending the country's wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals.

Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women's +86kg event, while the men's lawn bowls pair maintained its unbeaten run.

Lovepreet's silver caps successful campaign =========================== Lovepreet produced the performance of his career, setting a Games record of 176kg in snatch before finishing with a total of 388kg (176kg+212kg), just one kilogram behind Liti (389kg).

The Punjab lifter carried a commanding 10kg lead into the clean and jerk but Liti overturned the deficit with a Games record lift of 223kg in his final attempt after Lovepreet failed to complete a courageous 217kg lift that would have secured gold.

The silver improved Lovepreet's bronze from the previous Games and completed India's weightlifting campaign with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

In the women's +86kg event, 18-year-old Martina Devi recovered brilliantly after failing her first two snatch attempts, successfully lifting 105kg in her final attempt to stay in contention. She eventually totalled 245kg (105kg+140kg) but missed out on fourth place on countback after failing lifts of 144kg and 146kg in clean and jerk.

Neeraj, Rohit, Yashvir in javelin final; shot put disappointment ====================================== Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh all progressed to Friday's men's javelin throw final despite difficult, gusty conditions that prevented any athlete from breaching the automatic qualifying mark of 84m.

Chopra finished fifth with 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) placed ninth and 10th respectively as all three Indians advanced.

"The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy... nobody was able to decode the wind," Chopra said after qualification.

In the men's shot put final, Toor managed a best effort of 20.27m to finish fifth, while Samardeep Singh Gill ended seventh with 20.03m as India's search for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the event continued.

Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi clinched gold with a fifth-round throw of 21.07m.

There was better news in the men's triple jump as Chithravel (16.41m) and Prabhu (16.26m) advanced to Saturday's final after finishing second and third in qualification.

However, Animesh Kujur missed the men's 200m final after clocking 20.65 seconds to finish sixth in his semifinal, while Vishal TK also bowed out after placing sixth in his 400m semifinal with a time of 46.33 seconds.

Lawn bowls: Indian pair stays unbeaten ========================= The Indian men's pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar registered their third successive win, edging Botswana in a tie-break after the teams split the opening two sets.

The Indians dominated the first set 9-2 before Botswana levelled the contest by winning the second set 4-3. Navneet and Dinesh, however, held their nerve in the tie-break to preserve their unbeaten record and strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

In women's singles, section C, Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji beat India's Nayanmoni Saikia 1-.5-0.5 Cycling: Lisha exits; men's sprint team seventh ============================= Teenage para cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth and last in the women's C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification with a timing of 6:58.000 and failed to advance.

In the men's team sprint, the Indian trio of Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh and last among the competing teams after clocking 46.396 seconds in qualifying. PTI APA APS APS ATK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 01:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 31 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Lovepreet''s record silver headlines day; Neeraj, two others reach javelin final
Lovepreet''s record silver headlines day; Neeraj, two others reach javelin final
Sports
India Schedule for CWG Day 9
India Schedule for CWG Day 9
Sports
India men''''s lawn bowls pair overcomes Botswana in tie-break to maintain unbeaten run
India men''''s lawn bowls pair overcomes Botswana in tie-break to maintain unbeaten run
Sports
Son of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record
Son of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget