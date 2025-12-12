Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete Schedule & Ticket Information

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour full schedule, ticket information: Football legend Lionel Messi is undertaking a high-profile, three-day "GOAT India Tour" across four major cities from December 13 to 15, 2025. This highly anticipated visit, his first since 2011, is designed as a pan-India celebration blending sport, culture, and celebrity.

The tour kicks off on December 13 in Kolkata, where Messi will attend a grand event at the Salt Lake Stadium alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

A major highlight will be the virtual unveiling of a towering 70-foot Messi statue. Later that same day, he travels to Hyderabad for a seven-a-side exhibition match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and a musical concert.

Mumbai hosts the tour on December 14, where Messi will be joined by former teammate Luis Suárez and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul. The itinerary includes participation in the Padel GOAT Cup at the Brabourne Stadium, watching a celebrity football match, and attending a charity fashion show and auction of 2022 World Cup memorabilia at Wankhede Stadium.

The tour concludes in New Delhi on December 15, with the most anticipated engagement: a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Messi will also attend a final event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which includes the felicitation of young players from the successful Minerva Academy.

Schedule of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025

December 13 - Kolkata

1:30 am: Arrival

9:30–10:30 am: Meet-and-greet

10:30–11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue

11:15 am–12 pm: Arrival at Yuva Bharati Stadium

12–12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation & interaction

2 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13 - Hyderabad

7 pm: Exhibition match at Uppal Stadium featuring Messi & CM Revanth Reddy

Musical concert

December 14 - Mumbai

3:30 pm: Padel Cup appearance at CCI

4 pm: Celebrity football match

5 pm: Event at Wankhede + charity fashion show

December 15 - New Delhi

Meeting with PM Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium; felicitation of Minerva Academy players

Messi Tour Ticket Prices

Kolkata: Starting ₹4,366

Hyderabad: Starting ₹2,250

Delhi: Starting ₹7,670

Mumbai: Starting ₹7,080

Tickets available on District app.