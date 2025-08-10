Sanju Samson Breaks Silence On Rajasthan Royals Exit Talk

Sanju Samson, one of the most consistent and stylish performers in the Indian Premier League, may be set to end his long and cherished association with Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Reports suggest that the star wicketkeeper-batsman is looking to explore new opportunities and could part ways with the Jaipur-based franchise before the upcoming edition.

'RR means the world to me'

However, in a recent conversation with fellow cricketer R Ashwin, Samson opened up about his deep connection with Rajasthan Royals and shared an emotional reflection on his journey with the team. For him, RR has been more than just a franchise — it’s been the foundation of his cricketing career.

“Rajasthan Royals is like family to me,” Samson said. “When I was just a young boy from a small village in Kerala, eager to prove myself, Rahul Dravid sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a chance. They believed in my abilities at a time when I was still finding my feet in professional cricket. That trust shaped my career. The memories and experiences I’ve had here are priceless, and I’m truly thankful for them.”

Samson could be heading to CSK

If the rumors are true, Sanju Samson could be heading to Chennai Super Kings through a possible trade before the next season.

CSK reportedly views him as a long-term asset and even a potential future captain. With MS Dhoni’s retirement talks resurfacing every season, a move for Samson could be part of the franchise’s long-term leadership strategy.

Sanju Samson first joined Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and has been a pillar of their batting lineup for over a decade.

In 144 IPL matches, he has accumulated more than 4,000 runs, often being the team’s most dependable performer. Beyond the IPL, Samson has been a regular feature in India’s T20I squad and will have an important role to play in the Asia Cup 2025, which will also be in the T20 format.

Whether or not Samson dons the pink jersey again, his impact on Rajasthan Royals will remain a significant chapter in IPL history.