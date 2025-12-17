Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Will Retire After IPL 2026, Reckons Former CSK Player

MS Dhoni Will Retire After IPL 2026, Reckons Former CSK Player

CSK’s youth-focused IPL 2026 auction strategy has sparked fresh speculation, with Robin Uthappa suggesting MS Dhoni could retire after the next season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future has resurfaced following Chennai Super Kings’ approach at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

Former India and CSK player Robin Uthappa believes the signs are now unmistakable, suggesting that the upcoming season could be Dhoni’s last in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK since the league’s inaugural season, barring a brief two-year stint with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. His return to Chennai re-established a legacy built on stability, experience and titles.

However, CSK’s recruitment strategy at the IPL 2026 auction appears to mark a decisive shift away from that long-standing philosophy.

What Robin Uthappa Said About Dhoni's Retirement

Robin Uthappa said this during a programme on JioHotstar:

"I think the writing is on the wall. This is clearly going to be MS Dhoni's last season. No more conjecture, no more speculation about whether he is going to play another year or not. This year, he will be well and truly done."

He added, "I think all the signs point towards that when you look at the investment in youth and the kind of teams they have picked since last year. They are focused on developing talent, uncovering talent, and keeping that talent within the franchise."

"It's a fair call. If you can develop another Jadeja with the kind of mentorship MS Dhoni provides, along with the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, why not? That's the direction you want to move in."

While no official announcement has been made, the evidence from the auction table has only intensified retirement chatter.

As the next season approaches, still several months away, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, not just for his next set of performances, but for what could be his final chapter in the IPL.

Check Out: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Squad: Complete Player List

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Retirement IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 CSK Robin Uthappa Dhoni CSK Auction Strategy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
News
Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules
Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules
States
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget