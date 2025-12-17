MS Dhoni Will Retire After IPL 2026, Reckons Former CSK Player

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future has resurfaced following Chennai Super Kings’ approach at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

Former India and CSK player Robin Uthappa believes the signs are now unmistakable, suggesting that the upcoming season could be Dhoni’s last in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK since the league’s inaugural season, barring a brief two-year stint with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. His return to Chennai re-established a legacy built on stability, experience and titles.

However, CSK’s recruitment strategy at the IPL 2026 auction appears to mark a decisive shift away from that long-standing philosophy.

What Robin Uthappa Said About Dhoni's Retirement

Robin Uthappa said this during a programme on JioHotstar:

"I think the writing is on the wall. This is clearly going to be MS Dhoni's last season. No more conjecture, no more speculation about whether he is going to play another year or not. This year, he will be well and truly done."

He added, "I think all the signs point towards that when you look at the investment in youth and the kind of teams they have picked since last year. They are focused on developing talent, uncovering talent, and keeping that talent within the franchise."

"It's a fair call. If you can develop another Jadeja with the kind of mentorship MS Dhoni provides, along with the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, why not? That's the direction you want to move in."

While no official announcement has been made, the evidence from the auction table has only intensified retirement chatter.

As the next season approaches, still several months away, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, not just for his next set of performances, but for what could be his final chapter in the IPL.

