Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection

The Supreme Court on Wednesday withdrew protection from end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR that fail to meet emission norms, allowing authorities to act against BS-III and older vehicles.

The order was passed on the recommendation of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which sought a modification of the court’s August 12 directive that had extended protection from coercive action to all end-of-life vehicles in the region.

With the latest ruling, only vehicles meeting prescribed emission standards will continue to enjoy relief, while older, more polluting vehicles are now liable to enforcement action.