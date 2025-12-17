Carlos Alcaraz Splits With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ending Seven-Year Partnership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that he is parting ways with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, bringing an end to one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in modern men’s tennis.

The decision marks the close of a seven-year collaboration that helped shape Alcaraz from a teenage prospect into a multiple Grand Slam champion and world No. 1.

The Spaniard announced the development on Wednesday through a message shared on his social media platforms.

"It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you."

A Partnership That Defined a Career

Ferrero began coaching Alcaraz when the youngster was just 15 years old. Over the years, their relationship proved instrumental in Alcaraz’s rapid ascent on the ATP Tour.

Under Ferrero’s guidance, Alcaraz developed into one of the most complete players of his generation, combining explosive athleticism with tactical maturity beyond his age.

The results were historic. Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles during their time together, claiming two French Open trophies, two Wimbledon titles and two US Open crowns.

In addition to his major successes, he collected 24 tour-level titles overall, including eight Masters 1000 championships, underlining his consistency at the highest level of the sport.

As Alcaraz prepares for the next phase of his career, the end of this partnership signals a significant turning point. While the future structure of his coaching team remains to be seen, the legacy of his time with Ferrero is firmly cemented in tennis history.