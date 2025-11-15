Lucknow Super Giants Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: Lucknow Super Giants have released a few key players ahead of IPL 2026.

Overseas pacer Shamar Joseph and David Miller are among those let go, while Indian fast bowler Akash Deep, who had a price tag of INR 8.25 crore, has also been released. The franchise continues to back Mayank Yadav, investing in his development despite his injury setbacks.

LSG will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining salary purse of INR 22.95 crore.

Last season, Lucknow Super Giants fell short of expectations, and even the presence of Rishabh Pant - the costliest player in IPL history - couldn’t turn their campaign around.

Now, ahead of the new season, the franchise has begun restructuring its squad. In a major move to strengthen their bowling attack, Lucknow traded in Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on the final day of the retention window. Shami, who previously represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, will now don the LSG jersey.

A major talking point was Rishabh Pant’s future with the team. Given his massive salary, speculation were high regarding whether he might be released. However the star keeper-batter will continue with Lucknow.

Another confirmed update is that Arjun Tendulkar has been traded back to Mumbai Indians. Arjun was valued at ₹30 lakh with MI, while Shami earned ₹10 crore at Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (18 crore), Mayank Yadav (14 crore), Mohsin Khan (23 crore), Ayush Badoni (14 crore), Rishabh Pant (27 crore), Aiden Markram (2 crore), Mitchell Marsh (3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (9.75 crore), Abdul Samad (4.20 crore), Aryan Juyal (30 lakh), Akash Deep (8 crore), Himmat Singh (30 lakh), M. Siddharth (75 lakh), Digvesh Singh (30 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.40 crore), Akash Singh (30 lakh), Prince Yadav (30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (75 lakh).

Lucknow Super Giants Released Players: Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur (traded), Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph.

Lucknow Super Giants Remaining Purse for IPL 2026 Auction: 22.95 crore

