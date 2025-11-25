Lucknow Super Giants Pulls Off Major Signing Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the 19th edition of IPL, teams are preparing for the player auction to fill their remaining slots. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by Rishabh Pant, have made a significant addition to their squad - but it’s not a player signing.

Lucknow Super Giants have appointed Carl Crowe as their spin bowling coach ahead of the upcoming season.

LSG officially announced the appointment on Tuesday, coinciding with Carl Crowe’s 50th birthday. Crowe previously served as the spin bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he helped players like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine excel.

Carl Crowe, originally from England, never played international cricket but had a decent domestic career, taking 60 wickets in 42 first-class matches and 33 wickets in 40 List A games. He also appeared in a single T20 match, scoring 9 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants coaching setup for IPL 2026:

Cricket Director: Tom Moody

Strategic Advisor: Kane Williamson

Head Coach: Justin Langer

Assistant Coach: Lance Klusener

Bowling Coach: Bharat Arun

Spin Bowling Coach: Carl Crowe

In terms of the squad, LSG has retained and traded 19 players, including Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history at ₹27 crore. The franchise has six slots to fill in the IPL 2026 auction, with four slots available for overseas players, and a remaining budget of ₹22.95 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants retained, released players for IPL 2026

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami (traded in from SRH), Arjun Tendulkar (traded in from MI).

Released Players: Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Will O’Rourke, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Shardul Thakur (traded to MI).

Purse remaining: Rs. 22.95 crore, Slots left: 6 ( 4 overseas).

