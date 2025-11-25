Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: 7 Players Who Could Remain Unsold

IPL 2026 Auction: 7 Players Who Could Remain Unsold

Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction in December, let's have a look at seven former stars who may remain unsold this year.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 auction will see ten teams competing to fill 77 available slots, with the Kolkata Knight Riders holding the highest number of slots (13 players, including six overseas), while Punjab Kings have the fewest, with just four slots.

The auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and while many players are expected to attract big bids, several former stars may remain unsold this year.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar, previously with Chennai Super Kings, was not retained by the franchise. The 34-year-old played six matches last season, scoring 118 runs without bowling. Across his IPL career with four franchises - CSK, SRH, DC, and GT - he has played 78 matches, scored 1,233 runs, and taken nine wickets, but his prospects for IPL 2026 appear slim.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, 41, has had a long IPL career since 2012, most recently scoring 202 runs in nine matches for Delhi Capitals. However, considering his age and recent performance, the former South African captain is unlikely to be picked.

Mohit Sharma

Veteran Mohit Sharma, 37, had a disappointing 2025 season with Delhi Capitals, taking only two wickets in eight matches. Having played 120 matches for four teams and taking 134 wickets, Sharma’s chances of being bought this year seem limited.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi, formerly of Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK, has struggled to make an impact. Despite securing high-profile contracts in previous editions, he scored just 55 runs in five matches last season. Having played 100 IPL matches for five teams, scoring 2,291 runs, Tripathi is also likely to remain unsold.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has faced criticism for underwhelming performances despite his big-name status. Purchased by Punjab Kings for ₹4.20 crore last season, he scored only 48 runs in seven matches. With a history of high price tags and low impact, Maxwell may find it difficult to attract bids in 2026.

Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, 38, played six matches last season for KKR, scoring just five runs and taking six wickets. Released by KKR, his age and underwhelming performance make his sale in IPL 2026 improbable.

Karn Sharma

Finally, Karn Sharma, also 38, had a limited impact last season with Mumbai Indians, taking seven wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 8.53. His past few seasons have been inconsistent, and he may remain unsold at the upcoming auction.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Auction KKR RCB MI IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir Today on Vivah Panchami, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Event
Breaking: Ayodhya Transformed: Devotees Gather Near Ram Mandir Ahead of Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: PM Modi posts,
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Celebration
Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Saffron Flag to be Hoisted on Ram Temple, PM Modi to Lead Ceremony
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget