IPL 2026 Auction: 7 Players Who Could Remain Unsold

IPL 2026 auction will see ten teams competing to fill 77 available slots, with the Kolkata Knight Riders holding the highest number of slots (13 players, including six overseas), while Punjab Kings have the fewest, with just four slots.

The auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and while many players are expected to attract big bids, several former stars may remain unsold this year.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar, previously with Chennai Super Kings, was not retained by the franchise. The 34-year-old played six matches last season, scoring 118 runs without bowling. Across his IPL career with four franchises - CSK, SRH, DC, and GT - he has played 78 matches, scored 1,233 runs, and taken nine wickets, but his prospects for IPL 2026 appear slim.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, 41, has had a long IPL career since 2012, most recently scoring 202 runs in nine matches for Delhi Capitals. However, considering his age and recent performance, the former South African captain is unlikely to be picked.

Mohit Sharma

Veteran Mohit Sharma, 37, had a disappointing 2025 season with Delhi Capitals, taking only two wickets in eight matches. Having played 120 matches for four teams and taking 134 wickets, Sharma’s chances of being bought this year seem limited.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi, formerly of Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK, has struggled to make an impact. Despite securing high-profile contracts in previous editions, he scored just 55 runs in five matches last season. Having played 100 IPL matches for five teams, scoring 2,291 runs, Tripathi is also likely to remain unsold.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has faced criticism for underwhelming performances despite his big-name status. Purchased by Punjab Kings for ₹4.20 crore last season, he scored only 48 runs in seven matches. With a history of high price tags and low impact, Maxwell may find it difficult to attract bids in 2026.

Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, 38, played six matches last season for KKR, scoring just five runs and taking six wickets. Released by KKR, his age and underwhelming performance make his sale in IPL 2026 improbable.

Karn Sharma

Finally, Karn Sharma, also 38, had a limited impact last season with Mumbai Indians, taking seven wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 8.53. His past few seasons have been inconsistent, and he may remain unsold at the upcoming auction.