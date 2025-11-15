Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsIPLRavindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni Agree: Trade To Rajasthan Royals In 'Everyone's Best Interest'

Ravindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni Agree: Trade To Rajasthan Royals In 'Everyone's Best Interest'

For CSK supporters, the departure of the duo-fondly known as Thala and Thalapathy - marks a bittersweet moment, ending a chapter of one of IPL’s most celebrated player relationships.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Super Kings stalwart Ravindra Jadeja, one of the most respected figures in CSK camp after MS Dhoni, has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, along with Sam Curran, in exchange for Sanju Samson.

The move, expected to be officially announced on November 15, marks the end of an era for Jadeja, who spent 14 seasons with Chennai. Reports suggest he is likely to take up the captaincy role at RR.

Jadeja-RR Deal Greenlit with Dhoni’s Consent

According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja and Dhoni reached a mutual agreement that the trade was in the best interest of all parties. The report indicate that Jadeja has left CSK on cordial terms, maintaining the goodwill built over more than a decade with the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja originally joined CSK in 2012 through a secret bid, which was reportedly a record at the time.

Over the years, he has consistently delivered for the team, including a memorable performance in the 2023 final, where he struck a six and a four off the final two balls to secure victory. His bond with Dhoni was on full display during that iconic celebration, creating a moment cherished by CSK fans for years.

For CSK supporters, the departure of the duo-fondly known as Thala and Thalapathy - marks a bittersweet moment, ending a chapter of one of IPL’s most celebrated player relationships.

Captaincy not guaranteed

Ravindra Jadeja, retained by CSK for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will now move to Rajasthan Royals for the same fee. 

Earlier reports suggested that Jadeja had requested the captaincy from RR as part of the trade deal. However, according to Cricbuzz, the southpaw is expected to assume the role of a senior leader, with the captaincy not being guaranteed. This move allows RR to benefit from Jadeja’s vast experience while giving the all-rounder a fresh challenge in a new franchise.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals CSK MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Retention
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget