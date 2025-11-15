Ravindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni Agree: Trade To Rajasthan Royals In 'Everyone's Best Interest'

Chennai Super Kings stalwart Ravindra Jadeja, one of the most respected figures in CSK camp after MS Dhoni, has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, along with Sam Curran, in exchange for Sanju Samson.

The move, expected to be officially announced on November 15, marks the end of an era for Jadeja, who spent 14 seasons with Chennai. Reports suggest he is likely to take up the captaincy role at RR.

Jadeja-RR Deal Greenlit with Dhoni’s Consent

According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja and Dhoni reached a mutual agreement that the trade was in the best interest of all parties. The report indicate that Jadeja has left CSK on cordial terms, maintaining the goodwill built over more than a decade with the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja originally joined CSK in 2012 through a secret bid, which was reportedly a record at the time.

Over the years, he has consistently delivered for the team, including a memorable performance in the 2023 final, where he struck a six and a four off the final two balls to secure victory. His bond with Dhoni was on full display during that iconic celebration, creating a moment cherished by CSK fans for years.

For CSK supporters, the departure of the duo-fondly known as Thala and Thalapathy - marks a bittersweet moment, ending a chapter of one of IPL’s most celebrated player relationships.

Captaincy not guaranteed

Ravindra Jadeja, retained by CSK for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will now move to Rajasthan Royals for the same fee.

Earlier reports suggested that Jadeja had requested the captaincy from RR as part of the trade deal. However, according to Cricbuzz, the southpaw is expected to assume the role of a senior leader, with the captaincy not being guaranteed. This move allows RR to benefit from Jadeja’s vast experience while giving the all-rounder a fresh challenge in a new franchise.