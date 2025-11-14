Jadeja-Samson IPL Trade Almost Done? CSK, RR Await BCCI Approval: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The reported Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL trade deal, involving a Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja (plus Sam Curran) swap might be nearing its conclusion.

The inaugural Indian Premier League champions have apparently been looking to off-load the young Indian wicket keeper-batsman, who has also served as the franchise's captain for the while, ahead of the next edition.

Initial reports had linked him to the Delhi Capitals, but RR were later said to have approached CSK, asking for Jadeja and an additional player in return. According to Cricbuzz, they were interested in Dewald Brevis, but Sam Curran was offered instead.

Samson-Jadeja Swap Reportedly Near Completion

As per a report by The Hindu, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are now only awaiting for the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complete this swap deal.

The deadline to announce player retentions for the upcoming season is tomorrow, November 15, 2025, so we might get an official confirmation in the very near future if this deal goes through.

Rajasthan would be getting two all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja (a veteran) and Sam Curran (a young and promising player), whereas Chennai would add a proven wicket keeper-batsman to their lineup.

Both sides had a poor run in the last edition of the IPL, with CSK even finishing at the bottom of the table. RR lost many close matches, particularly while chasing, and finished second-last.

So it goes without saying that the two franchises would look to bounce back by bolstering their squads through such trades, and most importantly, the Mini Auction, which is expected to take place later this year.

IPL 2026 Auction

The BCCI is yet to announce an official date for the IPL 2026 auction.

Having said that, it is expected to take place in mid-December, and per a report by PTI, could be held in Abu Dhabi.