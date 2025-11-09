Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CSK Open To Trading Jadeja For Samson, But RR Make Another Big Demand: Report

CSK Open To Trading Jadeja For Samson, But RR Make Another Big Demand: Report

Sanju Samson trade saga appears to have taken a new twist ahead of IPL 2026 as Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings reportedly explore a blockbuster swap deal.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Sanju Samson's trade saga ahead of IPL 2026 appears to be continuing, albeit in a new direction as Rajasthan Royals (RR), his current home, might be looking down south for a swap deal.

Earlier reports suggested a trade deal involving Delhi Capitals (DC), but as per Cricbuzz, RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are 'seriously pursuing' a Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja swap.

However, the inaugural IPL champions have reportedly made another big demand, that the 5-time champions may not be too keen on. 

RR Want Jadeja+Brevis In Exchange For Samson?

According to the Cricbuzz report, the Rajasthan Royals also want Dewald Brevis to be a part of this deal.

The South African was acquired by the Chennai-based franchise mid-way through IPL 2025 as a replacement signing, but impressed quite a bit in his short stint. 

In fact, Brevis emerged as a record-breaking R16.5 million (approximately $945,000) signing in the SA20 (South Africa's marquee T20 franchise league) auction, which was held in September 2025.

While it is being suggested that CSK and RR are on the same page for a Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja swap, the report claims that the former has no intention for parting ways with Brevis, or even including a second player in this deal, since Jadeja alone is a big enough player.

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL Legacy

Ravindra Jadeja, interestingly, started his IPL journey in 2008 with the Rajasthan Royals, winning the inaugural season. However, he was soon acquired by CSK, which was where his cricket career truly took off. 

He primarily made a name for himself as a prolific all-rounder, and one of, if not the best fielder in the world. 

Even at 36-years old, Jadeja is still a live wire on the field, and can still hold his own with the bat and ball. He will be 37 when IPL 2026 rolls out, but given his current form, shows no signs of slowing down.

So far in the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja has hit 3260 runs, taken 170 wickets, and won the title on four occasions.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Sanju Samson IPL Auctions Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL News Rr Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Trade IPL Trade
