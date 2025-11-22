IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Released Players Expected To Attract Mega Bids

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Released Players Expected To Attract Mega Bids

Buzz around the IPL 2026 Auction keeps on growing as we inch closer to the event's scheduled date with these players expected to turn out as big money signings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
All Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have named their retentions, and while most names are along the expected scheme of things, some notable stars have been let go.

Nevertheless, the potential they carry, and history in this tournament leading into the next one poises them as potential big money signings on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, which is when and where the IPL Auction will be held.

How things actually turn out remains to be seen, but here's a list of the top 5 released players expected to attract huge bids at the IPL 2026 Auction.

Top 5 Released Players Expected To Start A Bidding War

1) Andre Russell

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is as tried and tested as it gets in the IPL. He had been a destructive force down the order for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for several years, and with him now released, many franchises could look to acquire his services.

Not to forget that Russell is also a very smart bowler who can not only chip in with a few overs in the middle, but also provide breakthroughs.

2) Liam Livingstone

A somewhat similar story, not in terms of longevity but certainly potential. Liam Livingstone can be extremely handy with the bat, something which the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and lately Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got to benefit from.

He, too, can bowl in the middle-innings if required, and is a very safe fielder, which is a vital quality in T20 cricket.

3) Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana's unorthodox sling-bowling action has troubled batsmen. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enjoyed his services for a couple of seasons but decided to release the Sri Lankan after a rather underwhelming outing in IPL 2025.

Nevertheless, a bowler with a unique quality as such can turn things around on his day, and there are plenty of franchises, like Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or even Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that fancy having an asset like Pathirana in their ranks.

4) Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur was another standout performer in the bowling department. Released by Mumbai Indians (MI), the young spinner impressed in his debut season, picking up 6 wickets in just 5 matches and showcasing remarkable promise.

An untimely injury cut short what looked like a highly encouraging campaign, but IPL teams would likely want to bank on the potential showcased for the long run.

5) Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra, a promising young talent from New Zealand, was also released by CSK. He scored 222 runs in 10 matches in 2024, and then 191 in 8 games in 2025.

The 5-time champions may look to get him back at the IPL 2026 Auction, but so could other franchises to slot in an overseas opener with all the potential to go big and play long innings.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Embed widget