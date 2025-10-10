IPL 2026 Auction Date: Here's When Players Will Go Under Hammer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Excitement is already building for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction following a thrilling previous season that saw Royal Challengers Bangalore lift their maiden IPL trophy.

While some franchises enjoyed great success, others struggled and will be eager to revamp their squads and strategies this time around. The upcoming season will feature a mini auction, giving teams the chance to make smart adjustments and strengthen their line-ups.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly revealed key deadlines for player retention and auction process, which is expected to take place between December 13 and 15.

Major Update on IPL 2026 Auction

According to a report by Cricbuzz, IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled to be held from December 13 to 15. The last two auctions were conducted outside India, but this year’s event is likely to return to home soil. However, the final decision regarding the venue is still awaited.

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Ahead of IPL 2026 auction, franchises will need to decide which players they wish to retain or release for the upcoming season.

Releasing players will allow them to re-enter the player pool and register for the IPL 2026 auction.

As per the Cricbuzz report, the retention deadline has been set for November 15, 2025. Teams must finalize their lists by that date. Franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both of whom had underwhelming campaigns last season, are expected to release several players to rebuild their squads.

Possible Players in IPL 2026 Auction

Reports indicate that CSK might release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the IPL, the franchise will have an additional ₹9.75 crore added to its auction purse.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals could make some bold decisions, with attention centered on Sanju Samson. Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are also likely to be released.

Other notable players expected to feature in the auction include Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mayank Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, David Miller, and Akash Deep.