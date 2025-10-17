IPL 2026 Auction: 4 Major Signings Facing Possible Release Ft. Sanju Samson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Premier League (IPL) is perhaps the most competitive T20 franchise leagues out there.

The player auction for its next season is expected to take place later this year, and it should be safe to say that quite a few teams would be planning on securing some big names.

However, we might also get to see some notable releases ahead of the auction, particularly from franchises that didn't have a satisfactory outing in 2025. Here are four such players who might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 Auction: Big Stars Who Might Be Released

1) Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Venkatesh Iyer during the 2025 auctions for a massive a massive Rs 23.75 crore. Unfortunately, his outings with the bat failed to justify the price tag.

Although Iyer has been a key performer for the side in the past, KKR may look to free up space in their purse by releasing him.

2) Mitchell Starc

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had a major overhaul in their squad last year, and their initial performances rendered them as one of the favorites for the title.

Aussie veteran, Mitchell Starc, was one of their biggest signings, acquired for Rs 11.75 crore, and while he did pick 14 wickets in 11 matches, his economy of 10.17 did significant damage.

3) Devon Conway

Devon Conway had a forgettable year with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2025, making just 156 runs in 6 matches. The 5-time champions finished at the very bottom of the table, and it goes without saying that they would be determined to turn things around in IPL 2026.

Hence, Conway might be released before the auction to potentially acquire a more dynamic and consistent opening batsman.

4) Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was a part of the Asia Cup winning Indian squad, and had a decent run with the bat in the tournament, which is why he might be a surprising name to see on this list.

He scored 285 runs in 9 matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last year as well, but rumors have surfaced of late that the wicket keeper-batsman wants out from the franchise. If they are supposed to be true, then we could see Samson be released from the RR squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.