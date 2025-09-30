Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In the world of sports, staying fit and recovering quickly from injuries is the biggest challenge for athletes. But now, the ancient Indian system of Ayurveda is becoming the centre of this change. Patanjali says that Ayurveda not only strengthens the body but also keeps the mind and soul balanced. This holistic approach is taking athletes beyond modern gyms and medicines. Experts say recovery can be 30–40% faster with Ayurveda, which is transforming the sports arena.

What Makes Ayurveda Special for Athletes?

Patanjali explained, "First of all, it works in a personalised way. Every individual’s body is different, based on Vata, Pitta, or Kapha dosha. Ayurvedic doctors suggest diet, exercise, and herbal medicines after assessing the athlete’s body type. For example, herbs like Ashwagandha reduce stress and strengthen muscles. A study found that taking Ashwagandha improves athletes’ physical performance. This herb not only boosts energy but also improves sleep, which is essential for recovery."

Patanjali claims, "The magic of Ayurveda in recovery is worth seeing. Traditional methods like Panchakarma—detoxification processes—remove toxins from the body and boost the immune system. Canadian hockey player Jonathan Toews adopted Panchakarma after an injury and fully recovered. This therapy relaxes muscles and reduces inflammation. At the same time, Ayurvedic sports massage helps prevent injuries. This oil-based massage increases blood circulation and nourishes tissues. Athletes say it helps them return to training quickly, without side effects."

Ayurveda Supports Modern Workouts: Patanjali

Patanjali says, "In terms of fitness, Ayurveda supports modern workouts. It suggests that exercise should be enough to warm the body but not exhaust it. Include grounding activities like yoga and pranayama in the post-workout routine. This balances Vata dosha and recharges the body. The diet should focus on light, nutritious foods like lentils, fruits, and herbal teas. This helps prevent burnout and keeps immunity strong."

Patanjali claims, "Many athletes in India are now adopting Ayurveda. Olympic runner P.T. Usha said that her stamina doubled with an Ayurvedic routine. This trend is also catching on abroad. Sports clubs in the US and Europe are running Ayurvedic sessions. But the challenge is that most athletes have limited knowledge about it. Experts advise consulting a qualified Ayurvedic doctor to ensure the right dosage."