Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday remanded Delhi blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani to 10 days of NIA custody. Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested on Monday. Investigators allege he worked closely with suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi and is suspected to have provided him with technical support.

According to the NIA, the investigation has revealed that Jasir was providing technical support for terrorist activities. He used to modify drones and was also attempting to make rockets so they could be used in terrorist attacks.

He had provided similar technical assistance before the Red Fort car bomb blast as well.

The NIA says that Jasir was an important associate of the terrorist Umar-un-Nabi, who carried out the blast. The two were planning a major explosion in Delhi together. Jasir helped at multiple levels to execute this attack.

The NIA believes he was an active member of this terror module and a significant part of the entire conspiracy.

The agency is continuously gathering new information in the case. Several NIA teams are conducting raids across different states to arrest every person who had any role in the blast.