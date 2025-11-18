Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharBihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition

A crucial day awaits Bihar on Wednesday (November 19), when the BJP will hold its legislature party meeting to elect its leader.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Both the BJP and the JD(U) are staking claim to the Speaker’s post in Bihar, according to sources. Discussions are underway to find a middle ground. JD(U) is insisting that if the BJP takes the Speaker’s position, then the government should have only one Deputy Chief Minister. The party does not want Bihar to have two Deputy CMs. The new government is set to take oath on 20 November at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. On Monday (18 November), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the venue along with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha to review preparations.

BJP Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow

A crucial day awaits Bihar on Wednesday (November 19), when the BJP will hold its legislature party meeting to elect its leader. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been appointed observer for the meeting, which will take place at 10 am at the BJP office in Patna.

The NDA may also hold its legislature party meeting tomorrow. In that meeting, the alliance is expected to choose its leader, who will then submit a letter of support signed by MLAs to the Governor to stake claim to form the new government. The NDA currently includes the JD(U), BJP, and the parties of Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha.

Nitish Kumar Likely To Return As Chief Minister

Sources say the BJP and JD(U) have reached an agreement on the Chief Minister’s post, with Nitish Kumar’s name considered final. However, discussions are still ongoing regarding distribution of the remaining ministries. Upendra Kushwaha, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi have already expressed their support for Nitish Kumar as CM.

Bihar Govt Formation Bihar New CM BIHAR
