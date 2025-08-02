Son Heung-min Confirms Tottenham Exit After 10 Years: 'Came As Kid, Leaving As Man'

After a decade of unforgettable memories with Tottenham Hotspur, club captain Son Heung-min confirmed on Saturday that he will be leaving the Premier League side — a decision he described as the hardest of his career.

Fighting back tears at a press conference in Seoul, the 33-year-old forward shared the emotional news with fans and the media, revealing that Tottenham is supporting his move as he prepares for a fresh chapter elsewhere.

“Before we begin, I want to let you know that I’ve decided to leave the club this summer,” Son said solemnly. “The club has been respectful and supportive of my decision. I just felt it was right to share this with you first.”

Son’s emotional farewell comes just ahead of Tottenham’s preseason clash against Newcastle United in Seoul on Sunday — a match that may mark his final appearance in a Spurs shirt.

A Journey from Young Dreamer to Club Legend

Reflecting on his journey, Son painted a poignant picture of personal growth and transformation.

“I arrived in North London as a 23-year-old boy who didn’t even speak English,” he recalled. “Now I’m leaving as a grown man. That makes me incredibly proud.”

He went on to express heartfelt gratitude to Tottenham supporters who embraced him like family. “To all the Spurs fans, thank you for giving me so much love. It truly felt like home,” he said. “Making this decision was incredibly difficult. But I believe the timing is right.”

When asked about where he plans to play next, Son admitted he’s still undecided. “I don’t think I have an answer yet,” he responded in Korean, leaving his next destination an open question. However, one thing is clear — Son will suit up for South Korea at next year’s FIFA World Cup in North America, a tournament he believes could be his last on the world stage.

Going Out on a High

In May, Son finally lifted his first European trophy, helping Tottenham defeat Manchester United in the Europa League final — the club’s first major silverware since 2008.

“The pressure was intense,” he said at the time. “I dreamed about that game every day for a week. Now that it’s happened, I can finally sleep peacefully.”

With 173 goals in 454 appearances, Son leaves behind a legacy as one of Tottenham’s greatest-ever players. Appointed captain in 2023 under former coach Ange Postecoglou, he led the team to Europa League glory before the Australian manager was succeeded by Thomas Frank in June.

Frank was full of praise for Son on Saturday, calling him “a true Spurs legend.”

“In my view, he’s one of the best wingers to ever play in the Premier League,” Frank said. “This feels like the perfect time — he’s going out on a high.”

A New Chapter Ahead

Though speculation swirls around a potential move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League, Son made it clear that no decision has been finalized. His focus, he emphasized, is firmly on the World Cup.

“I’ll share more about my future after tomorrow’s match, once things are more settled,” he said. “Right now, my top priority is representing my country on the biggest stage. It’s probably my last World Cup, and I want to give it everything.” As for what comes next, Son is still sorting through his emotions and options.

“I want to keep playing football with joy,” he said. “And I think that will be the most important factor in whatever I decide next.”