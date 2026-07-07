IShowSpeed was visibly distraught and in tears after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain. His emotional reaction to Ronaldo's final World Cup match went viral on social media.
WATCH: IShowSpeed Left Heartbroken As Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup Dream Ends With Portugal Exit
IShowSpeed was left emotional in the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup courtesy of Spain's dramatic late winner.
- Streamer IShowSpeed witnessed Portugal's FIFA World Cup elimination.
- Mikel Merino's late goal secured Spain a 1-0 victory.
- IShowSpeed, a staunch fan, became visibly distraught.
IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance ended in heartbreak, and among those hit hardest by Portugal's dramatic exit was popular streamer IShowSpeed. The internet personality, one of Ronaldo's most vocal supporters, was in attendance as Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, with Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner ending the Selecao's campaign. As the final whistle echoed around the stadium, the content creator appeared visibly distraught, struggling to process what had just unfolded. Check it out:
🚨| BREAKING: SPEED IS IN TEARS AS CRISTIANO RONALDO AND PORTUGAL ARE ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP 💔💔🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/28dagOarz2— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 6, 2026
With tears in his eyes, IShowSpeed remained rooted to his spot, taking in the emotional moment as Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey came to a close.
Also Check: Emotional Scenes As Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After FIFA World Cup Exit
IShowSpeed's Emotional Reaction Goes Viral
Videos of IShowSpeed's reaction rapidly spread across social media following the match, with fans sharing clips of the streamer appearing tearful moments after Portugal's elimination was confirmed.
Known for his admiration of Ronaldo, IShowSpeed has frequently attended the Portugal captain's matches and has never hidden his support for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The emotional scenes in the stands mirrored those on the pitch, where Ronaldo himself was visibly emotional after the final whistle as Portugal's hopes of lifting the trophy were dashed.
Merino's Late Goal Ends Portugal's Campaign
The knockout contest looked destined for extra time before Spain found the breakthrough deep into stoppage time.
Substitutes Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino combined for the decisive goal, with Merino firing a precise low finish beyond the goalkeeper to send Spain into the quarter-finals.
The victory booked Spain a last-eight meeting with either the United States or Belgium, while Portugal's campaign ended in cruel fashion after a tightly contested encounter.
Ronaldo had confirmed before the match that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last of his career, making the defeat even more poignant.
The Portuguese legend bows out after six World Cup appearances, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated international careers in football history.
Before You Go
Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did IShowSpeed react to Portugal's World Cup elimination?
What was the outcome of Portugal's final FIFA World Cup match?
Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. Mikel Merino scored the decisive stoppage-time winner for Spain.
Was this Cristiano Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup?
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo had confirmed before the match that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his last. He ended his World Cup career with six appearances.
Why was IShowSpeed so emotional about Portugal's loss?
IShowSpeed is a vocal supporter and admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, frequently attending his matches. His strong support explains his visible distress at Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance ending in defeat.