Cristiano Ronaldo's 2026 FIFA World Cup career ended with Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. This match marked his final appearance in the tournament.
WATCH: Emotional Scenes As Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After FIFA World Cup Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after Portugal's late defeat to Spain ended his final FIFA World Cup campaign in heartbreak.
- Portugal's FIFA World Cup ended losing 1-0 to Spain.
- Mikel Merino's stoppage-time goal secured Spain's qualification.
- Cristiano Ronaldo visibly emotional, concluding his six-tournament journey.
Ronaldo FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career came to a painful conclusion as Portugal crashed out of the 2026 edition following a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. The decisive moment arrived deep into second-half stoppage time when substitute Mikel Merino found the net, sending La Roja into the quarter-finals and ending Selecao's title hopes in heartbreaking fashion. 'CR7' was visibly overcome, with tears in his eyes as the magnitude of the defeat sank in. Videos of the Portugal captain's emotional reaction rapidly spread across social media. Check it out:
Last time Cristiano Ronaldo on field— U.S TROOPS🇺🇲 (@Ustroopss) July 6, 2026
Well very impressive journey CR🔥 pic.twitter.com/98rJZq9Wpy
Read More: Ronaldo Out! Spain's Late Goal Ends Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream
Ronaldo's World Cup Journey Ends In Tears
Portugal had battled throughout a tense knockout contest and appeared destined to force extra time before Spain produced one final decisive attack.
Merino's stoppage-time strike proved enough to separate the two sides, leaving Portugal with no opportunity to respond.
As Spain celebrated qualification for the quarter-finals, Ronaldo stood devastated on the pitch before becoming emotional following the final whistle.
The 41-year-old had already confirmed before the match that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at football's biggest tournament. His World Cup career, which began in 2006, came to an end after six editions of the competition.
Spain March Into Quarter-Finals
Spain's victory secured their place in the last eight for the first time since they lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in South Africa in 2010.
Luis de la Fuente's side will now travel to Los Angeles for a quarter-final clash against either the United States or Belgium as they continue their pursuit of a second world title.
For Portugal, the defeat ended hopes of reaching back-to-back FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the country's history. Despite creating chances during a closely fought contest, they were ultimately undone by Merino's late intervention.
Before You Go
Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Cristiano Ronaldo's 2026 FIFA World Cup journey conclude?
Who scored the decisive goal in the match that eliminated Portugal?
Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal for Spain deep into second-half stoppage time. His strike secured Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal.
How many FIFA World Cup editions did Cristiano Ronaldo participate in?
Cristiano Ronaldo participated in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. His World Cup career spanned from 2006 to 2026.
What was the outcome for Spain after defeating Portugal?
Spain advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is their first time reaching the last eight since they won the trophy in 2010.