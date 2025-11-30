Messi's Inter Miami Clinch MLS Eastern Conference Trophy, Reach Maiden MLS Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami CF secured a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champion and win the third title in Club history, while also advancing to the MLS Cup for the first time.

A hat-trick from Icon of the Match Tadeo Allende and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia led the team to the historic victory at Chase Stadium.

With the five goals in the match, Inter Miami has now scored 98 combined regular season and postseason goals in 2025, which is the most in a single season in MLS history.

Tadeo Allende led the way with a hat trick, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia added tallies to give the Herons their first Eastern Conference title.

Inter Miami broke through after 14 minutes, pulling ahead when Allende latched onto Sergio Busquets' clipped ball before smashing a low drive past NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese. Less than 10 minutes later, Allende finished off a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba with a flicked header.

Though they struggled throughout the first half, NYCFC halved the deficit in the 37th minute. Justin Haak met a Maxi Moralez free kick with a powerful header to make it 2-1 at the halftime break.

The Cityzens nearly equalized in the 66th minute when Nicolás Fernández Mercau's cross reached Julián Fernández alone in the box, but Rocco Ríos Novo sprawled to make a diving save. The Herons wasted no time taking advantage of the missed chance, as Alba found Silvetti for a 3-1 lead.

Segovia then made it 4-1, combining beautifully with Alba in the box before calmly slotting past Freese in the 83rd minute.

Allende put the finishing touches on the comprehensive victory by completing his hat trick to secure the 5-1 win.

Inter Miami will now host the MLS Cup at Chase Stadium on December against the winner of the Western Conference Final between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Diego FC.

Notably, the match will be the 58th for Inter Miami across all competitions in 2025, which is a record for the most matches for an MLS club in a single year.

