Lionel Messi’s India Tour: How Much Was He Paid? Organiser Reveals Spending

HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi’s India Tour: How Much Was He Paid? Organiser Reveals Spending

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 cost revealed: organiser explains payments, tax outgo, sponsor funding and ticket sales behind the mega visit.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lionel Messi came to India after more than a decade for the GOAT India Tour 2025, organised by Satadru Dutta. 

As part of this tour, he visited four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, visiting stadiums packed with fans, along with two other football stars, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Although the Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour was, unfortunately, marked with chaos, the rest of his trip panned out successfully. In fact, Messi, Suarez and de Paul even extended their trip to visit Vantara, the Ambani-led wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Gujarat.

While most fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of arguably the best football player in history, many also seem to be interested in the financial details. Interestingly, the organiser has revealed the details on the matter.

How Much Was Messi Paid For His India Trip?

According to a recent report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Satadru Dutta revealed that Messi was paid Rs 89 crores for his India tour, with Rs 11 crores paid to the Indian government as taxes.

Furthermore, 30% of the amount was reportedly sourced from sponsors, and another 30% through ticket sales.

Tickets were sold in various categories for the GOAT India Tour, with some even even costing lakhs for an up-close and personal meet with the star Argentine footballer. 

When Did Messi Visit India Before?

Before the GOAT India Tour 2025, Messi visited India for the very first time in September 2011 to play a FIFA friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela.

This match was played in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium, and was the very first time he captained the Albiceleste. 

The result was 1-0 win for the Messi-led Argentina, with defender Nicolas Otamendi scoring the solitary goal at the 70-minute mark. 

Also Check: Watch: Lionel Messi Offers Milk To Shivling, Prays 'Om Namah Shivaya'

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Messi Lionel Messi Messi India Messi India Tour Goat Tour 2025 Messi India Tour Organiser
