Watch: Lionel Messi Offers Milk To Shivling, Prays 'Om Namah Shivaya'

HomeSportsFootballWatch: Lionel Messi Offers Milk To Shivling, Prays 'Om Namah Shivaya'

Messi had a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Argentine football icon Lionel Messi recently toured India for three days, visiting four major cities and participating in several high-profile events.

During his visit, Messi stopped by Vantara, Reliance Foundation’s sprawling wildlife rescue, care, and rehabilitation center. There, he performed a puja, offered milk to a Shivling, and meditated while chanting “Om Namah Shivaya.”

Spiritual Moments at Vantara

Lionel Messi was joined by teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul throughout the tour.

The trio began in Kolkata with an event at Salt Lake Stadium, then flew to Hyderabad, where Messi met Rahul Gandhi. In Mumbai, he interacted with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium, before traveling to Delhi and visiting Vantara.

At Vantara, Messi was seen meditating and performing rituals alongside Anant Ambani and his fellow players. He also engaged with rescued animals, including playing football with Maniklal, a calf of Pratima, a sick elephant saved two years ago.

Connecting with Wildlife

Lionel Messi delighted in observing the center’s lions, leopards, tigers, and other endangered species. In a special gesture, Anant and Radhika Ambani named a lion cub “Lionel” in his honor. Videos from the visit show Messi clearly enjoying his time, appearing joyful and deeply engaged with both the animals and the spiritual activities.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
