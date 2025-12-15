Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballMessi Event In Mumbai Turns Awkward As Crowd Boos CM Devendra Fadnavis - Watch

Messi Event In Mumbai Turns Awkward As Crowd Boos CM Devendra Fadnavis - Watch

The incident unfolded when one of the event presenters invited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to share his thoughts.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai witnessed a mix of glamour, sport, and unexpected controversy during Lionel Messi’s “GOAT India Tour” at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

While fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the football superstar, the event took a dramatic turn when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis faced audible boos from sections of the crowd.

The former Chief Minister was present at the stadium as part of the ceremonial welcome for Messi, alongside Bollywood celebrities and cricketing icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri.

The event was designed to include a celebrity football match, football clinics for children, and a chance for fans to interact with Messi. However, Fadnavis' presence drew strong reactions from some attendees, disrupting the otherwise festive atmosphere.

The incident unfolded when one of the event presenters invited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to share his thoughts. As he took the microphone and greeted the crowd with “Namaskar Mumbai,” a section of the audience responded with boos.

Watch Video

Undeterred, Fadnavis handled the situation tactfully by chanting “Ganpati Bappa,” to which the crowd replied, “Maurya.” He repeated this exchange twice, successfully turning the moment around.

A video capturing the sequence, including the initial boos and the subsequent call-and-response chant, quickly went viral on social media. Many users praised the Chief Minister for his composure and ability to manage the situation gracefully.

Despite the booes, the event continued smoothly, with Messi engaging with young players, taking part in the exhibition match, and posing for photographs with celebrities and children alike.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis Lionel Messi News Lionel Messi Devendra Fadnavis Booed
