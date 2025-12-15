Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Start Time, Date, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast In India

IPL 2026 Auction: Start Time, Date, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast In India

The venue for IPL 2026 auction is Abu Dhabi, UAE. Previous two IPL auctions also took place outside India in Jeddah (2024) and Dubai (2023).

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 Auction live streaming, telecast: IPL 2026 auction is ready to kick off, with all 10 franchises eager to bolster their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, set to begin in the latter half of March 2026.

Across the league, there are 77 available slots, and teams can collectively spend up to ₹237.55 crore.

Among the contenders, Kolkata Knight Riders will make a significant impact, entering the auction with a record ₹64.3 crore purse - the largest ever in a mini-auction. Chennai Super Kings, with their own substantial budget, are also expected to influence the proceedings.

Star players like Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could emerge as costliest buys, though the unpredictability of auction leaves room for surprises.

Other top contenders such as Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi may also command hefty bids. Several uncapped talents are likely to attract attention, as teams have ample funds to invest in promising prospects.

The upcoming auction promises excitement and strategic battles as franchises aim to assemble the perfect squad for IPL 2026.

When is IPL 2026 auction?

IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16.

When will IPL 2026 auction start?

IPL 2026 auction begins from 2:30 PM IST.

Where is IPL 2026 auction taking place?

The venue for IPL 2026 auction is Abu Dhabi, UAE. Previous two IPL auctions also took place outside India in Jeddah (2024) and Dubai (2023).

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction on TV?

IPL 2026 Auction live telecast will be on Star Sports Network channels

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction live streaming?

IPL 2026 auction live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

How much many is left with all teams for IPL 2026 auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore (13 spots to fill)

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore (9)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore (10)

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore (6)

Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore (8)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore (8)

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore (9)

Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore (5)

Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore (4)

Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore (5)

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
Advertisement

Videos

Sydney Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to 16, 40 Injured, Suspects Identified
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Worsens, GRAP-4 Imposed as AQI Crosses 500
Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget