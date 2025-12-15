IPL 2026 Auction: Start Time, Date, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast In India

IPL 2026 Auction live streaming, telecast: IPL 2026 auction is ready to kick off, with all 10 franchises eager to bolster their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, set to begin in the latter half of March 2026.

Across the league, there are 77 available slots, and teams can collectively spend up to ₹237.55 crore.

Among the contenders, Kolkata Knight Riders will make a significant impact, entering the auction with a record ₹64.3 crore purse - the largest ever in a mini-auction. Chennai Super Kings, with their own substantial budget, are also expected to influence the proceedings.

Star players like Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could emerge as costliest buys, though the unpredictability of auction leaves room for surprises.

Other top contenders such as Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi may also command hefty bids. Several uncapped talents are likely to attract attention, as teams have ample funds to invest in promising prospects.

The upcoming auction promises excitement and strategic battles as franchises aim to assemble the perfect squad for IPL 2026.

When is IPL 2026 auction?

IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16.

When will IPL 2026 auction start?

IPL 2026 auction begins from 2:30 PM IST.

Where is IPL 2026 auction taking place?

The venue for IPL 2026 auction is Abu Dhabi, UAE. Previous two IPL auctions also took place outside India in Jeddah (2024) and Dubai (2023).

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction on TV?

IPL 2026 Auction live telecast will be on Star Sports Network channels

Where to watch IPL 2026 auction live streaming?

IPL 2026 auction live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

How much many is left with all teams for IPL 2026 auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore (13 spots to fill)

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore (9)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore (10)

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore (6)

Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore (8)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore (8)

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore (9)

Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore (5)

Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore (4)

Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore (5)