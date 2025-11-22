Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballIndia vs Palestine Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Complete Squad For AFC U-17 Qualifiers

India vs Palestine Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Complete Squad For AFC U-17 Qualifiers

India enters the qualifiers after a strong buildup, highlighted by its SAFF U-17 Championship triumph in September and a pair of friendly matches played in China in October.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Palestine Live Streaming Details For AFC U-17 Qualifiers: The Indian U-17 men’s team will kick off its AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Palestine on Saturday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Under the guidance of coach Bibiano Fernandes, India will go on to compete against Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the group phase. Only the group topper will secure a spot in next year’s final tournament in Saudi Arabia, which also serves as the qualifying route to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar.

India enters the qualifiers after a strong buildup, highlighted by its SAFF U-17 Championship triumph in September and a pair of friendly matches played in China in October.

India vs Palestine Live Streaming Details For AFC U-17 Qualifiers

When will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match take place?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will be played on Saturday, November 22.

Where will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match take place?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match start?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match live streaming? 

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match live streaming will be available on FIFA+.

Where to watch India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match live streaming?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will not be telecast in India.

India's Match Schedule (All fixtures begin at 7:30 PM IST):

November 22: India vs. Palestine

November 26: India vs. Chinese Taipei

November 28: India vs. Lebanon

November 30: India vs. IR Iran

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Palestine Live Streaming India Vs Palestine Live India Vs Palestine Schedule India Vs Palestine AFC U17 Qualifiers AFC U17 Qualifiers
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget