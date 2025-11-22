India vs Palestine Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Complete Squad For AFC U-17 Qualifiers

India vs Palestine Live Streaming Details For AFC U-17 Qualifiers: The Indian U-17 men’s team will kick off its AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Palestine on Saturday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Under the guidance of coach Bibiano Fernandes, India will go on to compete against Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the group phase. Only the group topper will secure a spot in next year’s final tournament in Saudi Arabia, which also serves as the qualifying route to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar.

India enters the qualifiers after a strong buildup, highlighted by its SAFF U-17 Championship triumph in September and a pair of friendly matches played in China in October.

When will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match take place?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will be played on Saturday, November 22.

Where will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match take place?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will take place at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match start?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match live streaming?

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match live streaming will be available on FIFA+.

India vs Palestine AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifier match will not be telecast in India.

India's Match Schedule (All fixtures begin at 7:30 PM IST):

November 22: India vs. Palestine

November 26: India vs. Chinese Taipei

November 28: India vs. Lebanon

November 30: India vs. IR Iran