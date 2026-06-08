FIFA World Cup Group I Preview: Mbappe And Haaland Headline Star-Studded Attacks

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Group I featuring France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq is not a classic "group of death", but it offers one of the biggest stories of the tournament: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, two of the most talked-about strikers in the current era, are set to finally meet on the World Cup stage.

France

The team:

France arrives as one of the title favorites after winning the 2018 World Cup and finishing runner-up in 2022. But this squad is at a delicate moment. The attack is full of talents, yet the balance of the team is in doubt. The midfield looks weaker than in past tournaments, forcing coach Didier Deschamps to recall 35-year-old N'Golo Kante.

The 2-1 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in a recent friendly shows that France still boasts the quality to make a deep run in the tournament, but needs clear tactics and the right mentality, as reported by Xinhua.

Star player:

Kylian Mbappe

Captain Mbappe remains the marquee player of the team, but he comes into this World Cup under more pressure than ever. Since moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in 2024, his goal numbers have stayed high, yet critics pointed to his loose defensive work and limited attacking variety. Two straight seasons without a major trophy at club level and reported dressing-room issues have made him a target.

At the same time, the rise of Ousmane Dembele has sparked debate over the leader of the team. For Mbappe, this World Cup could be a career-turning point - a chance to repair his image, and also a stage where anything less than greatness will be judged harshly.

Player to watch:

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele's surge has changed the picture for France. As PSG's attacking leader, he won consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and the Ballon d'Or. His pace, dribbling and creativity can unlock any defense, and he no longer looks like just a supporting role. With young forwards like Desire Doue, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola also pushing for minutes, Dembele's form and role could reshape France's attack.

Norway

The team:

Norway returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence. It qualified in style with eight wins from eight games, showing a clear, direct and confident style. Alongside Haaland, it has several players from top European clubs, giving the team balance in midfield and attack. Norway has enough quality to fight for a place in the last 16 and make life very hard for France and Senegal.

Star player:

Erling Haaland

Haaland scored 16 goals in just eight qualifiers, underlining his brutal efficiency in the box. Unlike Mbappe, he arrives with slightly less off-field pressure and can enjoy the occasion. Having already dragged Norway back to the World Cup, his next aims are clear: to break Kjetil Rekdal's national record of two World Cup goals and carry his team past the group stage.

Player to watch:

Martin Odegaard

Playing as a creative midfielder, Odegaard controls tempo, links play and constantly looks to feed Haaland and the wide forwards. His vision, pressing and leadership give Norway a more modern, complete style than in past generations. If he finds space between the lines against France and Senegal, Norway's attack can be very dangerous.

Senegal

The team:

Senegal is now a regular World Cup presence, reaching its third straight tournament. The team's performance in the Africa Cup of Nations in January confirmed its strength. The "Teranga Lions" are built on a solid defense, physical presence and sharp counterattacks. Most of the squad play in Europe's top leagues, with a strong core of leaders. It is the type of opponent no favorite wants in their group.

Star player:

Sadio Mane

The 34-year-old is Senegal's all-time leading scorer and remains the emotional and attacking leader of the team. His experience, work rate and ability to step up in big games still set the tone for the team.

Player to watch:

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is the leader of Senegal's defense. His good positioning, physical strength and calm passing make the back line very solid, and he helps protect goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Coach Pape Thiaw played in Senegal's 2002 World Cup squad that beat France and reached the quarterfinals. If Senegal is to make another historic run, it will need Koulibaly's leadership at the back.

Iraq

The team:

Iraq returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Back then, it lost all three games and scored only once. This time, Iraq came through a long and difficult route of 21 qualifiers and intercontinental playoffs to secure the last World Cup spot. Coached by former Australia manager Graham Arnold, Iraq is the weakest team in the group on paper, but it is known for its strong spirit. A 1-1 draw with Spain in a recent friendly shows it can compete. For Iraq, every game is a chance to make history: the main target is to win its first World Cup point and, if possible, its first World Cup match.

Star player:

Aymen Hussein

The center-forward is Iraq's main goal threat. In a team that often has to defend deep and rely on limited chances, his finishing and hold-up play are crucial.

Player to watch:

Amir Al-Ammari

Operating in midfield, Al-Ammari is key to helping Iraq keep the ball, break up opposition play and launch counters. His ability to make good decisions under pressure will decide whether Iraq can turn its effort into real chances.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.)