Ronaldo’s Touching Gesture For Messi After His Father’s Death, Sends Heartfelt Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo supported Messi after his father Jorge Messi's passing.

Message was shared on Instagram on Ronaldo's wedding day.

This gesture demonstrated mutual respect between the football legends.

Ronaldo Comments On Messi Post: Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his support to Lionel Messi following the death of the Argentine superstar's father, Jorge Messi. The football world has long viewed Ronaldo and Messi as historic rivals, with the two icons dominating the sport for more than a decade. Away from the pitch, however, they have repeatedly shown mutual respect, and Ronaldo once again demonstrated that gesture of solidarity at a deeply difficult moment for Messi.

Ronaldo's message came on the same day he married Georgina Rodriguez in a private ceremony, but the Portugal star still took the time to respond to Messi's emotional post about his father.

Ronaldo Offers Support To Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo consoling Messi via IG:



“A big hug to you and your family in these difficult times, Leo. Lots of strength to you all." pic.twitter.com/svvuazbCKO — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 12, 2026

Lionel Messi recently broke his silence following his father, Jorge Messi's death, sharing a lengthy message on Instagram in which he reflected on his importance in his life and career.

Ronaldo responded in the comments section with a brief but touching message of support.

"A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,"

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The message offered a glimpse of the relationship between two players whose rivalry has defined an era of football.

Despite competing for the biggest individual and team honours throughout their careers, both Ronaldo and Messi have consistently maintained a level of admiration for one another.

Jorge Messi’s Major Role In Lionel’s Career

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 in Rosario, Argentina. His contribution to his son's extraordinary career extended far beyond that of a parent.

He served as Messi's agent and was heavily involved in managing the footballer's professional and business affairs. Jorge was also instrumental during the crucial early stages of Messi's journey in Europe.

For Messi, Jorge's death represents the loss of a figure who played a central role in shaping his remarkable journey.

Ronaldo's public message, meanwhile, highlighted the respect that exists between two football legends beyond their famous sporting rivalry.