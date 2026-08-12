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English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo’s Touching Gesture For Messi After His Father’s Death, Sends Heartfelt Message

Ronaldo’s Touching Gesture For Messi After His Father’s Death, Sends Heartfelt Message

Cristiano Ronaldo offered Lionel Messi a heartfelt message after the death of his father Jorge Messi, highlighting the mutual respect between football’s two greats.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo supported Messi after his father Jorge Messi's passing.
  • Message was shared on Instagram on Ronaldo's wedding day.
  • This gesture demonstrated mutual respect between the football legends.

Ronaldo Comments On Messi Post: Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his support to Lionel Messi following the death of the Argentine superstar's father, Jorge Messi. The football world has long viewed Ronaldo and Messi as historic rivals, with the two icons dominating the sport for more than a decade. Away from the pitch, however, they have repeatedly shown mutual respect, and Ronaldo once again demonstrated that gesture of solidarity at a deeply difficult moment for Messi.

Ronaldo's message came on the same day he married Georgina Rodriguez in a private ceremony, but the Portugal star still took the time to respond to Messi's emotional post about his father.

Ronaldo Offers Support To Messi

Lionel Messi recently broke his silence following his father, Jorge Messi's death, sharing a lengthy message on Instagram in which he reflected on his importance in his life and career.

Ronaldo responded in the comments section with a brief but touching message of support.

"A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,"

Read More: PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: When & Where To Watch In India

The message offered a glimpse of the relationship between two players whose rivalry has defined an era of football.

Despite competing for the biggest individual and team honours throughout their careers, both Ronaldo and Messi have consistently maintained a level of admiration for one another.

Jorge Messi’s Major Role In Lionel’s Career

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 in Rosario, Argentina. His contribution to his son's extraordinary career extended far beyond that of a parent.

He served as Messi's agent and was heavily involved in managing the footballer's professional and business affairs. Jorge was also instrumental during the crucial early stages of Messi's journey in Europe.

For Messi, Jorge's death represents the loss of a figure who played a central role in shaping his remarkable journey.

Ronaldo's public message, meanwhile, highlighted the respect that exists between two football legends beyond their famous sporting rivalry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo extend his support to Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his support to Lionel Messi following the death of Messi's father, Jorge Messi. Ronaldo took the time to offer solidarity during this deeply difficult moment for the Argentine star.

What message did Ronaldo share with Messi?

Ronaldo shared a brief but touching message, stating:

What role did Jorge Messi play in Lionel Messi's career?

Jorge Messi, who passed away at 68, served as Lionel Messi's agent and was heavily involved in managing his professional and business affairs. He was also instrumental during Messi's crucial early stages in Europe.

What does Ronaldo's gesture reveal about his relationship with Messi?

Despite their historic rivalry, Ronaldo's public message highlights the mutual respect and admiration that exists between the two football legends. It showcases a relationship that goes beyond their on-pitch competition.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Jorge Messi
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