FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Round 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage Matchday 1 concluded.

Top two teams from each group will advance to knockouts.

Additionally, eight best third-placed teams also qualify.

FIFA World Cup Points Table: With the first round of group-stage fixtures now complete, the FIFA World Cup 2026 standings are beginning to take shape. Several title contenders made strong starts, while a few underdogs produced eye-catching results to shake up their groups. That being said, there is still plenty of football left to be played and every point could prove crucial in the battle for qualification to the knockout rounds. Here's a complete look at the latest FIFA World Cup 2026 points table following the conclusion of Matchday 1 across all groups.

Updated FIFA World Cup Standings

Group A

Mexico - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2

South Korea - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1

Czechia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1

South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2

Group B

Switzerland - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Canada - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Qatar - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Bosnia & Herzegovina - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Group C

Scotland - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1

Morocco - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Brazil - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Haiti - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1

Also Check: When Is Messi's Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Date, Time & Opponent

Group D

USA - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3

Australia - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 3 GD: 2

Turkiye - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2

Paraguay - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3

Group E

Germany - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 6

Ivory Coast - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1

Ecuador - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1

Curacao - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -6

Group F

Sweden - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 4

Japan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Netherlands - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Tunisia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -4

Group G

New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Iran - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Belgium - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Egypt - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Group H

Uruguay - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Saudi Arabia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Spain - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Cape Verde - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Group I

Norway - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3

France - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2

Senegal - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2

Iraq - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3

Group J

Argentina - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3

Austria - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2

Jordan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2

Algeria - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3

Group K



Colombia - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2

DR Congo - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Portugal - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0

Uzbekistan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2

Group L

England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2

Ghana - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1

Panama - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1

Croatia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: GD: -2

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Qualification Rules

As has been the standard across FIFA World Cups, the top two teams from each group at the end of this stage will progress to the knockouts.

However, since there are 48 teams in this edition, the eight best third placed teams will also move to the next round.