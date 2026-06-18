These standings reflect the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the first round of group-stage fixtures, also known as Matchday 1.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Round 1
Check the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 standings after Matchday 1, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & other stars inspiring their teams to impressive opening victories.
- FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage Matchday 1 concluded.
- Top two teams from each group will advance to knockouts.
- Additionally, eight best third-placed teams also qualify.
FIFA World Cup Points Table: With the first round of group-stage fixtures now complete, the FIFA World Cup 2026 standings are beginning to take shape. Several title contenders made strong starts, while a few underdogs produced eye-catching results to shake up their groups. That being said, there is still plenty of football left to be played and every point could prove crucial in the battle for qualification to the knockout rounds. Here's a complete look at the latest FIFA World Cup 2026 points table following the conclusion of Matchday 1 across all groups.
Updated FIFA World Cup Standings
Group A
Mexico - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2
South Korea - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1
Czechia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1
South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2
Group B
Switzerland - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Canada - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Qatar - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Bosnia & Herzegovina - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Group C
Scotland - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1
Morocco - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Brazil - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Haiti - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1
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Group D
USA - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3
Australia - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 3 GD: 2
Turkiye - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2
Paraguay - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3
Group E
Germany - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 6
Ivory Coast - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1
Ecuador - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1
Curacao - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -6
Group F
Sweden - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 4
Japan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Netherlands - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Tunisia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -4
Group G
New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Iran - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Belgium - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Egypt - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Group H
Uruguay - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Saudi Arabia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Spain - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Cape Verde - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Group I
Norway - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3
France - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2
Senegal - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2
Iraq - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3
Group J
Argentina - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 3
Austria - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2
Jordan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2
Algeria - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -3
Group K
Colombia - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2
DR Congo - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Portugal - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Draw: 1 Points: 1 GD: 0
Uzbekistan - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -2
Group L
England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 2
Ghana - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 3 GD: 1
Panama - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 GD: -1
Croatia - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: GD: -2
FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Qualification Rules
As has been the standard across FIFA World Cups, the top two teams from each group at the end of this stage will progress to the knockouts.
However, since there are 48 teams in this edition, the eight best third placed teams will also move to the next round.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 do these standings represent?
How do teams qualify for the knockout rounds in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout rounds. Additionally, the eight best third-placed teams will also move to the next round.
Why do third-placed teams have a chance to qualify for the knockout rounds?
The eight best third-placed teams will move to the next round because this edition of the FIFA World Cup features 48 teams.
Are these the final standings for the FIFA World Cup 2026 groups?
No, these are not the final standings. They reflect the table after Matchday 1, and there is still plenty of football left to be played.