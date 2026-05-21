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HomeSportsFootball‘Not Our Responsibility’: FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Uncertainty Worries Indian Fans

‘Not Our Responsibility’: FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Uncertainty Worries Indian Fans

Indian football fans remain uncertain over FIFA World Cup 2026 telecast as Prasar Bharati reportedly distances itself from broadcast rights responsibility.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India remain unclear.
  • Prasar Bharati stated acquiring rights is not their responsibility.
  • India has a massive viewership for FIFA events.
  • Fans await broadcaster confirmation with tournament start approaching.

With the Indian Premier League nearing its conclusion, sports fans across the country are now preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, even with less than a month remaining before the tournament begins, there is still no clarity over which broadcaster will telecast the matches in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on June 12, but Indian football fans remain uncertain about where they will be able to watch the biggest sporting event in the world. The situation has become even more concerning after reports emerged that Prasar Bharati informed the Delhi High Court that acquiring FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights is “not our responsibility”.

READ MORE | Hardik Pandya Faces BCCI Punishment After Heated IPL 2026 Incident

FIFA Yet To Finalise India Broadcast Partner

Despite India being one of the biggest television markets for FIFA events, no official broadcaster has been confirmed for the upcoming World Cup so far. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run until July 20.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, 48 teams will participate in the competition instead of the earlier 32 team format. Matches will be played across 16 cities in the three host nations.

Indian football fans have traditionally followed the FIFA World Cup with massive enthusiasm despite the national team never qualifying for the tournament. While cricket continues to dominate the sporting landscape in the country, World Cup season always creates a unique football frenzy across several parts of India, especially in states like Kerala, Goa, West Bengal, Karnataka and Punjab.

READ MORE | IPL 2026 Playoffs: How CSK Can Still Qualify; Full Equation Explained

Huge Audience But No Telecast Clarity Yet

The uncertainty around broadcasting has surprised many fans because India remains one of FIFA’s biggest viewership markets globally. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, nearly 745 million viewers across television and digital platforms reportedly watched the tournament in India. Only China registered a bigger football audience.

Reports also suggest that India consistently ranks among the top 10 countries globally in FIFA World Cup television viewership, with nearly 84 million TV viewers during previous editions.

As IPL concludes, Indian sports fans are expected to divide their attention between cricket and football, with the India vs Afghanistan series also scheduled around the same period. However, without a confirmed broadcaster, many football supporters are still waiting anxiously for official clarity.

With the countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 already underway, fans will hope that broadcasters and FIFA reach an agreement soon to avoid last-minute confusion in one of the tournament’s biggest global markets.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on June 12 and will run until July 20.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 be held?

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico across 16 cities.

Has a broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India been confirmed?

No, there is still no clarity over which broadcaster will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India.

How many teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

For the first time in history, 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, an increase from the previous 32-team format.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football News Prasar Bharti FIFA World Cup Fifa World Cup Indian Broadcaster
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