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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Faces BCCI Punishment After Heated IPL 2026 Incident

Hardik Pandya Faces BCCI Punishment After Heated IPL 2026 Incident

Hardik Pandya was found guilty of failing to manage his team's bowling changes efficiently, resulting in a slow over-rate during the match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

The challenges keeping pace with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya have intensified. Following a disappointing group-stage exit from IPL 2026, the all-rounder has been hit with a financial penalty by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an disciplinary breach during a high-stakes match.

Slow Over-Rate Offense Against RCB

The penalty stems from the high-octane rivalry clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya was found guilty of failing to manage his team's bowling changes efficiently, resulting in a slow over-rate during the match. It was Mumbai's first recorded over-rate offense of the IPL 2026 season.

The match was already highly charged following an on-field argument involving teammate Tim David and the match officials. David was reprimanded under a Level 1 offense for repeatedly ignoring umpire instructions and delaying play to examine the shape of the match ball following a wet-ball replacement in the 18th over. The general chaos added extra time to Mumbai's bowling innings.

BCCI Punishment

Because it was deemed a primary, singular violation under the tournament guidelines, the Board kept the initial sanction strictly financial:

Captain’s Fine: Hardik was officially slapped with a ₹12 lakh fine under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which enforces standard guidelines on the minimum pace of play.

While the financial penalty is minor for an elite athlete, recurring offenses could carry harsher consequences. Under current regulations, subsequent over-rate slip-ups in a season result in progressively doubled fines for the captain and spread financial penalties across the entire playing XI.

A Crucial Transition Phase

The administrative fine rounds off a highly difficult IPL campaign for Hardik, whose squad failed to progress past the league phase after struggling to establish consistent form in their bowling department.

However, Mumbai Indians skipper has little time to dwell on domestic setbacks. Hardik is set to immediately pivot to international duties as part of India's long-term tactical setup, switching focus entirely away from the IPL to rebuild his bowling workload ahead of upcoming bilateral tours.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hardik Pandya fined by the BCCI?

Hardik Pandya was fined for a disciplinary breach resulting in a slow over-rate during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026.

What was the specific offense that led to the fine?

The offense was failing to manage his team's bowling changes efficiently, causing the Mumbai Indians' bowling innings to be slower than the stipulated pace.

What was the amount of the fine imposed on Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya was fined ₹12 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct for the slow over-rate offense.

Are there any potential consequences for future offenses?

Yes, recurring offenses could lead to doubled fines for the captain and financial penalties for the entire playing XI, with harsher consequences possible.

Published at : 21 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Mumbai Indians MI IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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