FIFA World Cup 2026: Every Team Eliminated After Group Stage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 16 nations eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage.

Iran faced dramatic elimination on final matchday.

Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Tunisia also exited; debutants gained experience.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Eliminated Teams: The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage has officially come to an end, and with it, the dreams of 16 nations have been dashed, while 32 countries have managed to survive the opening phase. Several sides exceeded expectations to qualify, while others endured disappointing campaigns despite arriving with high hopes. Some of these nations were mathematically eliminated before the final round of group matches, while others, like Iran, saw their FIFA World Cup hopes disappear on the final matchday following dramatic results elsewhere.

Every Team Eliminated From FIFA World Cup 2026

The teams eliminated after FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage are as follows:

South Korea, Czechia, Qatar, Haiti, Türkiye, Curaçao, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Iraq, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Scotland, Uzbekistan, Iran

Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Every Match, Date & Kick-Off Time

Iran suffered perhaps the cruelest exit of the group stage. Algeria looked set to send them through after taking a late 3-2 lead against Austria, only for Austria to equalise moments later, instantly ending Iran's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Biggest Disappointments & Surprise Exits

Among the most notable exits were Uruguay and South Korea, both of whom were widely expected to put up a stronger challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.

Scotland also fell short despite showing glimpses of quality during the group stage, while Saudi Arabia and Tunisia were unable to replicate the giant-killing performances they have produced at previous World Cups.

For debutants and emerging football nations such as Curacao, Haiti and Jordan, simply competing on the sport's biggest stage marked an important milestone. The experience gained from facing elite opposition could prove invaluable in future international tournaments.

With the group stage now complete, the FIFA World Cup enters its most unforgiving phase. Every knockout match is now win-or-go-home, while the eliminated teams begin preparations for the next chapter, hoping to return stronger when the world's biggest football tournament comes around again.