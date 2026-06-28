FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Every Match, Date & Kick-Off Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its knockout phase.

The Round of 32 features matches with immediate elimination.

Top teams and underdogs will compete in elimination rounds.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 has delivered everything so far football fans hoped for: dramatic upsets, emotional exits, breakout stars and plenty of last-minute twists. Now, after an action-packed group stage featuring 48 nations, the tournament enters its most unforgiving phase. The Round of 32 officially gets underway in some hours, with every match now carrying knockout stakes. One bad day is all it takes for a team's FIFA World Cup dream to end. With heavyweight clashes, underdog stories and blockbuster encounters on the schedule, the race to lift football's biggest trophy is set to become even more intense.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Fixtures

Here's a look at the match date and time (IST) of all FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matches:

South Africa vs Canada - June 29, 2026 (12:30 AM)

Brazil vs Japan - June 29, 2026 (10:30 PM)

Germany vs Paraguay - June 30, 2026 (2:00 AM)

Netherlands vs Morocco - June 30, 2026 (6:30 AM)

Ivory Coast vs Norway - June 30, 2026 (10:30 PM)

France vs Sweden - July 1, 2026 (2:30 AM)

Mexico vs Ecuador - July 1, 2026 (6:30 AM)

England vs DR Congo - July 1, 2026 (9:30 PM)

Belgium vs Senegal - July 2, 2026 (1:30 AM)

USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina - July 2, 2026 (5:30 AM)

Spain vs Austria - July 3, 2026 (12:30 AM)

Portugal vs Croatia - July 3, 2026 (4:30 AM)

Switzerland vs Algeria - July 3, 2026 (8:30 AM)

Australia vs Egypt - July 3, 2026 (11:30 PM)

Argentina vs Cape Verde - July 4, 2026 (3:30 AM)

Colombia vs Ghana - July 4, 2026 (7:00 AM)

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The winners of these ties will advance to the Round of 16, moving one step closer to the final.

Heavyweights, Dark Horses & Everything In Between

The knockout bracket offers several mouthwatering contests. Brazil take on Japan in what promises to be an entertaining clash of styles, while the dangerous France face Sweden.

Football powerhouses like Argentina, England, Spain and Germany will all begin their bid for yet another FIFA World Cup glory, but history has repeatedly shown that the knockout stages rarely follow the script.

Nations such as Morocco, Cabo Verde, DR Congo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and South Africa have already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage and will now believe they can spring another surprise.

With no second chances left, every mistake becomes costly and every goal could define a nation's campaign. As the Round of 32 begins, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is entering the phase where legends are made and heartbreak becomes inevitable.