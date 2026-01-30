Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australian Open: Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner In Historic Five-Set Thriller, First In 2 Years

Australian Open: Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner In Historic Five-Set Thriller, First In 2 Years

Djokovic defied age and doubts to outlast Sinner in a five-set Australian Open epic and reach another final. Djokovic remains deep in the trenches, fighting for another Grand Slam final.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Overpowered by Jannik Sinner over the past two years, Novak Djokovic stood on the brink of elimination before producing a remarkable turnaround in a gripping Australian Open 2026 semi-final. The Serbian legend forced the contest into a decisive fifth set after four bruising, momentum-swinging sets (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4), setting up a late-night battle that underlined a true clash of eras. On one side was 24-year-old Sinner, the two-time defending Australian Open champion and one of the most relentless baseline players on the tour.

A Champion Across Generations

On the other stood Djokovic, a 10-time champion in Melbourne and one of the greatest competitors the sport has seen, still performing at the highest level just months short of his 39th birthday. The contrast was striking. When Djokovic played his first Australian Open, Sinner was only three years old and Carlos Alcaraz had barely been born. Yet, 21 years on, Djokovic remains deep in the trenches, fighting for another Grand Slam final.

Djokovic Redefines Grand Slam Greatness

It was the first time since Wimbledon 2022 that a Djokovic–Sinner encounter was pushed to a fifth set, and after three hours and nine minutes of relentless tennis, Djokovic not only survived but dragged Sinner into territory the Italian had not fully anticipated. With the victory, Djokovic became the player with the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since ATP rankings began in 1973, 20 at the Australian Open, drawing level with Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open. After more than four hours, a fifth set, and a body pushed to its limits, the moment felt fitting.

Djokovic Silences Doubts With Defiance

For Djokovic, the win carried deep significance. Sinner had beaten him five times, prompting doubts about whether time had finally caught up with the Serbian.  But once again, Djokovic responded in the only way he knows — with grit, resilience and a refusal to concede the stage. As chants echoed around the stadium, he soaked in the moment, fully aware that this was more than just a victory. It was a statement. Count Novak Djokovic out at your own risk.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Australian Open 2026 semi-final match?

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open 2026 semi-final match against Jannik Sinner after a remarkable comeback.

What was the final score of the Djokovic vs. Sinner match?

The match went to a decisive fifth set. The scores after four sets were 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, before Djokovic secured the win.

How many Australian Open titles does Novak Djokovic have?

Novak Djokovic is a 10-time champion at the Australian Open.

What record did Novak Djokovic set with this win?

Djokovic became the player with the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since 1973, with 20 at the Australian Open.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australian Open Jannik Sinner Djokovic
