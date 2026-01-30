Australian Open: Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner In Historic Five-Set Thriller, First In 2 Years

Overpowered by Jannik Sinner over the past two years, Novak Djokovic stood on the brink of elimination before producing a remarkable turnaround in a gripping Australian Open 2026 semi-final. The Serbian legend forced the contest into a decisive fifth set after four bruising, momentum-swinging sets (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4), setting up a late-night battle that underlined a true clash of eras. On one side was 24-year-old Sinner, the two-time defending Australian Open champion and one of the most relentless baseline players on the tour.

A Champion Across Generations

On the other stood Djokovic, a 10-time champion in Melbourne and one of the greatest competitors the sport has seen, still performing at the highest level just months short of his 39th birthday. The contrast was striking. When Djokovic played his first Australian Open, Sinner was only three years old and Carlos Alcaraz had barely been born. Yet, 21 years on, Djokovic remains deep in the trenches, fighting for another Grand Slam final.

Djokovic Redefines Grand Slam Greatness It was the first time since Wimbledon 2022 that a Djokovic–Sinner encounter was pushed to a fifth set, and after three hours and nine minutes of relentless tennis, Djokovic not only survived but dragged Sinner into territory the Italian had not fully anticipated. With the victory, Djokovic became the player with the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since ATP rankings began in 1973, 20 at the Australian Open, drawing level with Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open. After more than four hours, a fifth set, and a body pushed to its limits, the moment felt fitting. Djokovic Silences Doubts With Defiance

For Djokovic, the win carried deep significance. Sinner had beaten him five times, prompting doubts about whether time had finally caught up with the Serbian. But once again, Djokovic responded in the only way he knows — with grit, resilience and a refusal to concede the stage. As chants echoed around the stadium, he soaked in the moment, fully aware that this was more than just a victory. It was a statement. Count Novak Djokovic out at your own risk.