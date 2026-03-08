T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh set to perform at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony before the India vs New Zealand final. Check all details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its grand finale on Sunday as India take on New Zealand in a highly anticipated title clash. Ahead of the match, however, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans will be treated to a star-studded closing ceremony featuring international and Indian music icons. The final is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, but the celebrations will start much earlier as the tournament wraps up with a vibrant musical showcase.

The closing ceremony will feature performances by global pop sensation Ricky Martin alongside popular Indian artists Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, creating a lively atmosphere before the big game.

T20 WC Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming Info

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 5:30 PM IST onwards, roughly 90 minutes before the start of the final.

The event will be live streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

Falguni Pathak to Kick Off Ceremony

The T20 World Cup closing ceremony will begin with a performance by Gujarati music icon Falguni Pathak. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), her act will include a grand stage setup featuring 50 Bollywood dancers performing alongside her.

The energetic choreography and festive music are expected to set the tone for the evening as thousands of fans gather at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final showdown between India and New Zealand.

Sukhbir Singh To Bring Punjabi Beats

Following Pathak’s performance, popular singer Sukhbir Singh will take over the stage. His segment will also include a large group of dancers, adding further colour and energy to the ceremony.

The ICC confirmed that the performances are designed to provide fans with an entertaining pre-match spectacle as the tournament comes to a close.

Ricky Martin To Headline Closing Show

The final act of the evening will feature global pop star Ricky Martin. The two-time Grammy Award and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner will deliver the headline performance before the focus shifts to the much-awaited final between India and New Zealand.

Once the performances conclude, the stage will be cleared to allow players to prepare for the decisive clash that will determine the T20 World Cup 2026 champions.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from 5:30 PM IST.

Who are the performers at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

The ceremony will feature global pop star Ricky Martin, along with Indian artists Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

Who will kick off the closing ceremony?

Gujarati music icon Falguni Pathak will begin the closing ceremony with a performance alongside 50 Bollywood dancers.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

The event will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ Ricky Martin T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony
