Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPrayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH

Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH

Fans perform a special pooja for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand as the Men in Blue aim to script history in Ahmedabad.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to conclude with an India vs New Zealand showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have a chance to script history by becoming the first team to win the successfully defend the title, claim it thrice, as well as to win at home. The Black Caps, on the other hand, are looking to make a bit history themselves by lifting their first ever World Cup of any kind. 

Both sides are busy training for all the on-field action, but off the field, fans have their own unique ways of preparing for the clash. For instance, a video of some Indian fans performing a pooja for the T20 World Cup final with pictures of all Indian cricketers nearby, surfaced on social media. Check it out:

The T20 World Cup Final will be played later today, March 8, 2026. 

IND vs NZ: T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record

India and New Zealand, both, are strong teams with some serious talents in their ranks. This promises for an action-packed finale to a tournament that has been deeply entertaining.

The two sides met in a five-match bilateral series ahead of the T20 World Cup, which the Men in Blue won 4-1, but their record against the Black Caps in the tournament is worrying.

India and New Zealand, so far, have met on three occassions at the ICC T20 World Cup, and all three of those matches were won by the latter. 

Whether the Kiwis add to this stellar record tonight, or the Indians finally manage to break the deadlock reamins to be seen.

IND vs NZ: T20 WC Final Timings

The ICC T20 World Cup Final is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss to be held at around 6:30 PM.

That being said, there will also be a star-studded closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium from 5:30 PM onwards.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is playing in the T20 World Cup Final?

The T20 World Cup Final is between India and New Zealand. It will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When is the T20 World Cup Final scheduled to take place?

The T20 World Cup Final is scheduled for March 8, 2026. The closing ceremony starts at 5:30 PM IST, followed by the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

What is India's chance to make history in this final?

India can become the first team to successfully defend the title, win it for the third time, and win the World Cup on home soil.

What is New Zealand's historical aim in this final?

New Zealand is aiming to win their first ever World Cup of any kind by lifting the trophy.

What is the head-to-head record between India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup?

In the T20 World Cup, New Zealand has won all three previous encounters against India. India recently won a bilateral series against New Zealand 4-1.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH
Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH
Cricket
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India vs New Zealand T20I History
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India vs New Zealand T20I History
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Live Streaming Details & All You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget