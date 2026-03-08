Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to conclude with an India vs New Zealand showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have a chance to script history by becoming the first team to win the successfully defend the title, claim it thrice, as well as to win at home. The Black Caps, on the other hand, are looking to make a bit history themselves by lifting their first ever World Cup of any kind.

Both sides are busy training for all the on-field action, but off the field, fans have their own unique ways of preparing for the clash. For instance, a video of some Indian fans performing a pooja for the T20 World Cup final with pictures of all Indian cricketers nearby, surfaced on social media. Check it out:

The T20 World Cup Final will be played later today, March 8, 2026.

IND vs NZ: T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record

India and New Zealand, both, are strong teams with some serious talents in their ranks. This promises for an action-packed finale to a tournament that has been deeply entertaining.

The two sides met in a five-match bilateral series ahead of the T20 World Cup, which the Men in Blue won 4-1, but their record against the Black Caps in the tournament is worrying.

India and New Zealand, so far, have met on three occassions at the ICC T20 World Cup, and all three of those matches were won by the latter.

Whether the Kiwis add to this stellar record tonight, or the Indians finally manage to break the deadlock reamins to be seen.

IND vs NZ: T20 WC Final Timings

The ICC T20 World Cup Final is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss to be held at around 6:30 PM.

That being said, there will also be a star-studded closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium from 5:30 PM onwards.