WPL 2026 Auction: Team Purses, Rules, Timings & Live Streaming Platforms

WPL Auction live streaming, telecast: After India’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup 2025, the popularity of women’s cricket in the country has reached an all-time high. Riding this wave of excitement, all eyes are now set on the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

Scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 27, this mega auction is not just a crucial moment for team strategies but also a major spectacle for millions of fans.

A total of 277 players will go under the hammer this year - 194 Indian and 83 overseas players. However, with only 73 available slots, the competition promises to be intense and action-packed.

1. How much money does each team have left?

Here’s the purse balance each team carries into the auction:

UP Warriors – ₹14.5 crore (highest)

Gujarat Giants – ₹9 crore

RCB – ₹6.15 crore

Mumbai Indians – ₹5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals – ₹5.70 crore

UP enter with the strongest purse, while Mumbai and Delhi will need to make careful, strategic bids.

2. How many players can each team still buy?

Every franchise must build a squad of 18 players. Based on that, here’s what each team needs:

UP Warriors – 17 players

Gujarat Giants – 16 players

RCB – 14 players

Mumbai Indians – 13 players

Delhi Capitals – 13 players

UP and Gujarat clearly have the busiest day ahead, while the remaining teams must balance spending with team composition.

3. RTM Cards introduced for first time

A major new feature in this edition is the Right to Match (RTM) card. Teams retaining fewer players have received more RTMs:

UP Warriors – 4 RTMs

Gujarat Giants – 3 RTMs

RCB – 1 RTM

Mumbai Indians – 0

Delhi Capitals – 0

This gives UP a significant chance to bring back their key performers.

4. When and where is WPL 2026 Auction?

Date: November 27

Venue: Delhi

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

5. When and Where to watch WPL 2026 live auction?

On TV: Star Sports

On Mobile: JioHotstar app

Coverage begins: 2:30 PM IST