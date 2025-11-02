Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shefali Verma's Six That Left Everyone Speechless In IND vs SA Final

Watch: Shefali Verma's Six That Left Everyone Speechless In IND vs SA Final

The crowd at DY Patil Stadium erupted in applause, as the shot perfectly encapsulated Shafali’s mix of power and elegance - a stroke worthy of the big stage.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India got off to a dream start in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final, thanks to a magnificent opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

The duo added 104 runs for the first wicket, laying a solid platform for India after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shafali was the star of the innings, playing a fluent knock of 87 runs off 78 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two towering sixes. She looked set for a well-deserved century before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka in the 28th over.

One of Shafali’s two sixes turned out to be a moment to remember. The 73-meter hit, launched straight down the ground in the 15th over bowled by Nadine de Klerk, drew comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic straight drives.

With a minimal follow-through and perfect timing, the ball sailed over the sightscreen at long-on. The crowd at DY Patil Stadium erupted in applause, as the shot perfectly encapsulated Shafali’s mix of power and elegance - a stroke worthy of the big stage.

Watch Video

India aims to end innings on a high

Deepti Sharma is steering India’s innings with a composed knock as she approaches a well-deserved half-century in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.

Coming in after the dismissal of both set openers, Deepti has anchored the middle order with maturity, ensuring India stay on course for a competitive total.

Earlier, India got off to a flying start, thanks to a solid 104-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Shafali dazzled with a blistering 87 off 78 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes, while Mandhana contributed a steady 45 runs, further cementing her place in the record books as India’s highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition.

With five wickets down, all eyes are now on Deepti Sharma, who is holding the innings together and looking to guide India to a formidable total.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Shefali Verma IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA Vs IND IND Vs SA Final
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
Bihar
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
Science
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite
Cities
‘Leave Delhi For A Few Weeks’: Top Pulmonologist Issues Urgent Warning As Air Quality Worsens
‘Leave Delhi For A Few Weeks’: Top Pulmonologist Issues Urgent Warning As Air Quality Worsens
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget