Watch: Shefali Verma's Six That Left Everyone Speechless In IND vs SA Final

India got off to a dream start in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final, thanks to a magnificent opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

The duo added 104 runs for the first wicket, laying a solid platform for India after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shafali was the star of the innings, playing a fluent knock of 87 runs off 78 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two towering sixes. She looked set for a well-deserved century before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka in the 28th over.

One of Shafali’s two sixes turned out to be a moment to remember. The 73-meter hit, launched straight down the ground in the 15th over bowled by Nadine de Klerk, drew comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic straight drives.

With a minimal follow-through and perfect timing, the ball sailed over the sightscreen at long-on. The crowd at DY Patil Stadium erupted in applause, as the shot perfectly encapsulated Shafali’s mix of power and elegance - a stroke worthy of the big stage.

India aims to end innings on a high

Deepti Sharma is steering India’s innings with a composed knock as she approaches a well-deserved half-century in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.

Coming in after the dismissal of both set openers, Deepti has anchored the middle order with maturity, ensuring India stay on course for a competitive total.

With five wickets down, all eyes are now on Deepti Sharma, who is holding the innings together and looking to guide India to a formidable total.