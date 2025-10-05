Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash
A win today will give India 4 points, propelling them to the top of the table and strengthening their campaign, while Pakistan will face increased pressure to perform.
The sixth match of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 takes place today as India faces Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Despite winning their opening match, Team India currently sits fourth on the points table, while Pakistan is at the sixth spot. Australia leads the standings, but a victory over Pakistan could see Harmanpreet Kaur’s side climb to the top position.
Recent Matches and Points Update
The fifth match of the tournament, Australia vs Sri Lanka, was abandoned due to rain, giving both teams 1 point each. This marked Sri Lanka’s first point in the World Cup, following their loss to India in the previous match.
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table (After 5 Matches)
Australia: 2 matches, 3 points, Net Run Rate (NRR) +1.780
England: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +3.373
Bangladesh: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +1.623
India: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +1.255
Sri Lanka: 1 point (1 abandoned, 1 loss), NRR -2.255
Pakistan: 0 points (lost first match, second match today)
New Zealand: 0 points, NRR -1.780
South Africa: 0 points, NRR -3.773
India women vs Pakistan women match details: Where to Watch
Date: October 5, 2025
Time: Toss at 3:00 PM IST; Match starts at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network (TV)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website)
With the points table set for potential reshuffling, all eyes will be on this high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounter.
India's perfect record against Pakistan
Indian women’s cricket team has maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in ODIs, winning all 11 encounters so far.
Since their first meeting, Pakistan has yet to secure a victory, while India has consistently dominated, showcasing their strength and experience.
This flawless record highlights the superiority of Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in head-to-head contests, both in batting and bowling departments. With the next clash scheduled in the Women’s World Cup 2025, India looks set to extend their unbeaten streak to 12-0.