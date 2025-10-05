Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash

A win today will give India 4 points, propelling them to the top of the table and strengthening their campaign, while Pakistan will face increased pressure to perform.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
The sixth match of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 takes place today as India faces Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Despite winning their opening match, Team India currently sits fourth on the points table, while Pakistan is at the sixth spot. Australia leads the standings, but a victory over Pakistan could see Harmanpreet Kaur’s side climb to the top position.

Recent Matches and Points Update

The fifth match of the tournament, Australia vs Sri Lanka, was abandoned due to rain, giving both teams 1 point each. This marked Sri Lanka’s first point in the World Cup, following their loss to India in the previous match.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table (After 5 Matches)

Australia: 2 matches, 3 points, Net Run Rate (NRR) +1.780

England: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +3.373

Bangladesh: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +1.623

India: 1 win, 2 points, NRR +1.255

Sri Lanka: 1 point (1 abandoned, 1 loss), NRR -2.255

Pakistan: 0 points (lost first match, second match today)

New Zealand: 0 points, NRR -1.780

South Africa: 0 points, NRR -3.773

India women vs Pakistan women match details: Where to Watch

Date: October 5, 2025

Time: Toss at 3:00 PM IST; Match starts at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network (TV)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website)

With the points table set for potential reshuffling, all eyes will be on this high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounter.

India's perfect record against Pakistan

Indian women’s cricket team has maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in ODIs, winning all 11 encounters so far.

Since their first meeting, Pakistan has yet to secure a victory, while India has consistently dominated, showcasing their strength and experience.

This flawless record highlights the superiority of Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in head-to-head contests, both in batting and bowling departments. With the next clash scheduled in the Women’s World Cup 2025, India looks set to extend their unbeaten streak to 12-0.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Pakistan Women Cricket Team INDIAN WOMEN CRICKET TEAM IND Vs PAK World Cup Points Table IND-W Vs PAK-W Australia Women Cricket Team India VS Pakistan Womens World Cup 2025 Womens World Cup Points Table IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Women World Cup 2025 Points Table
Opinion
