When Is India's Next Test Against West Indies? Date, Schedule & Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs WI 2nd Test date, venue: West Indies cricket team is currently touring India for a two-match Test series, with the first Test already completed. India dominated the opening match in Ahmedabad, and now all eyes are on the second Test, where the hosts will aim to seal a 2-0 series victory.

When and Where Will IND vs WI 2nd Test Be Played?

The second Test match between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to 14. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:00 AM.

India will look to maintain their momentum and complete a series whitewash, while West Indies will aim to bounce back and level the series 1-1.

Recap: India’s Dominant First Test

The first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was heavily one-sided. After winning the toss, the West Indies chose to bat first but were dismissed for 162 runs.

India replied strongly, declaring at 448/5, and then bowled out the Caribbean team for 146 in their second innings. India won by a massive innings and 140 runs, asserting their dominance in the series.

Preview: India Looks Set to Continue Their Winning Streak

Heading into the second Test, India holds a clear advantage. The convincing win in Ahmedabad has boosted the team’s confidence, and historically, India is extremely strong at home. Considering the West Indies’ performance in the first match, India appears likely to extend their winning streak and secure a series whitewash.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.